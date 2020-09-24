Login
'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro Hospitalized After Suffering Gruesome Injury to Hand

By Amanda Thomason
Published September 24, 2020 at 8:22am
“Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro, who has been featured in a number of TLC shows, severely injured his hand Sunday while at home with his family.

The Valastros were bowling in their in-home alley when the pinsetter malfunctioned. This had happened before, but this particular time, as Valastro tried to get the unit to release the bowling pin, his right hand got stuck in the machine.

For more than five minutes, the Hoboken, New Jersey, baker’s hand was locked in place, and he was held prisoner as his hand was punctured three times with a metal rod.

“Unable to remove his hand, [Buddy] can see a 1 1/2″ metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger,” a source told TMZ.

The famous chef’s sons, Buddy Jr. and Marco, ran to get a tool to free him. According to the same source, they “rushed to the garage for a reciprocating saw to cut through the metal rod.”

The damage was extensive and has required two surgeries so far — the second one by Dr. Michelle Carson, a renowned orthopedic surgeon in New York City.

Valastro has since revealed that he was in the hospital, sharing a photo of his recovery setup.

“I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago,” he posted on Wednesday. “What do you think of my new accessory?”

Valastro has been perfecting his craft since before he was a teenager. By the time he was 11, he was working in the family’s bakery, and that time both strengthened his relationship with his father and gave him a wicked set of culinary skills.

“My dad was my best friend and idol — anything to spend more time with him was important,” he said, according to the Carlo’s Bake Shop website.

“I found my dream job and passion when I was 11 and I still have it,” he said. “I love what I do and I am good at it, which makes me incredibly lucky and blessed.”

That tradition has carried on, as Valastro has shared content featuring his own progeny’s kitchen prowess. Beyond being a big name in the bakery world, Valastro has made a name for himself as a celebrity chef.

“Cake Boss,” “Cake Boss: Next Great Baker” and “Buddy’s Bakery Rescue” all revolve around Valastro.

He’s also the author of several books, including “Cake Boss: Stories and Recipes” and “Baking with the Cake Boss: 100 of Buddy’s Best Recipes and Decorating Secrets.”

Hopefully, Valastro will make a complete recovery and be able to get back to business soon — for a craftsman like him, a damaged hand is a very dangerous thing.

