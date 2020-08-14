People reportedly are fleeing Democratic-run New York City in droves, but even those who are staying in the city despite all their struggles are being shown no sympathy by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Democrat can quote “The Communist Manifesto” from memory, and did just that last month when explaining why he keeps his distance from his city’s business community.

“There’s an underlying truth in the fact that my focus has not been on the business community and the elites,” de Blasio said on his weekly radio show. “There’s a famous quote that ‘the state is the executive committee of the bourgeoisie,’ and I use it openly to say, ‘No.’ ”

When the mayor demonstrated this week that he cares little for the struggles of his city’s business community, it didn’t make his previous comments any less shocking.

A bakery manager in Chinatown spoke to the mayor Tuesday on a city street and made a plea for help.

“That’s very unfortunate,” responds the mayor as he turns his back on the young man. — elizabeth meryl rosner (@elizameryl) August 11, 2020

“We’ve been taking a hit since January. We lost our Chinese New Year, our busiest day — the most festive holiday that we have,” the bakery manger told de Blasio, mayor of the country’s most populated city.

“Then COVID happened,” the manager added. “Now we’re all hurting so bad. What we need is people’s confidence.”

There probably weren’t many things de Blasio could have done in that moment to alleviate the anxiety of the baker, who was identified as Patrick Mock by The Washington Examiner.

The mayor could have said something reassuring, but instead he demonstrated how he feels about businesses in New York City.

“That’s very unfortunate,” de Blasio said as he turned his back on Mock.

The moment went viral on social media, drawing the ire of people who are tired of what de Blasio is doing to New York City, which also is experiencing a spike in violent crimes:

Did he at least offer to paint Bakery Owners Matter in large yellow letters on the street? You know…things that really make a difference — E.C. (@ec1873) August 12, 2020

de Blasio just needed some b-roll footage for an ad about how he’s “listening to small business owners” — Dan O’Mara (@Dan_OMara) August 13, 2020

I like how he has his sleeves rolled up as if he’s “ready to do some work” give me a break. — It’s Anthony the 💻👨‍💼 | 🇺🇸 (@Ctrl_Alt_Pasta) August 12, 2020

de Blaz didn’t even try to encourage him. In fact he turned and left without saying a word. This mayor is totally disconnected and indifferent. — JQ LLC / Impunity City (@jqllc) August 12, 2020

It’s every saddening to see in such hard time. Maybe if he was a “protester”, the mayor would’ve listened intently and maybe the mayor would’ve taken part in painting the street in front of his store. — Hatem El-Gamasy (@HatemGamasy) August 12, 2020

“We need more help, we need more confidence”

and the Mayor turns and ambles away. He is bad at cops, business, schools, budgets, media, transportation, community outreach, communication, administration He must #Resign it is so clear to everyone. — alan baglia (@alanbaglia) August 12, 2020

New York City was the original epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Since March, city officials and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo arguably have made the situation worse than it needed to be, by forcing entrepreneurs and other small-business leaders into an unmanageable position with lockdowns and other restrictions.

The New York Post reported the city, as a result, is losing much of its tax base, because many wealthy New Yorkers, who pay half of the taxes that fund de Blasio’s social justice experiments, are leaving.

But while wealthy New Yorkers have the option of moving to other states, or to secluded country getaways, the working-class people of New York City are stuck trying to make the most out of a situation that Democrats have exacerbated.

Their city’s top elected official, de Blasio, would not even give one of them the dignity of being heard.

Perhaps Mock might have found an audience in de Blasio if he’d been a protester who had asked for a mural honoring a neo-Marxist political group to be painted in front of his business.

Locking down citizens, closing businesses and engaging in political activism seem to be the only things capable of rousing the mayor.

