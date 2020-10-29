Cal Thomas: The Questions 60 Minutes Didn't Dare Ask Biden and Harris

The “60 Minutes” interviews of the presidential and vice presidential candidates Sunday were more revealing for questions not asked and for sidestepping than for what inquiring minds really want to know prior to Election Day.

First, there was the presumption on the CBS show that government has all the answers to contemporary problems. There was nothing said about liberty, personal responsibility or accountability for one’s actions.

The presumption among Democrats is that no one can do anything without government, and if they succeed independent of Washington, they will be penalized with higher taxes and more regulations to discourage initiative and risk-taking.

Systemic racism? Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s response was to promise more spending to, writes Forbes, to “make public colleges and universities, as well as private Historically Black Colleges and Universities, tuition-free for students coming from families making less than $125,000 annually.”

But Biden opposes “federal funding going to for-profit charter schools” and “vouchers for private school tuition,” which might allow children trapped in failing public schools to have the intellectual foundation necessary to achieve in college.

TRENDING: Trump Campaign Trolls Reporters by Forcing Them To Use Genius Phrase if They Wanted on His WiFi Network

Second, Biden said free college would be paid for by taxing corporations.

Corporations employ people. If they are taxed more, they are more likely to lay off workers, or not hire people at all.

In her interview with Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, Norah O’Donnell noted: “The nonpartisan GovTrack has rated you as the most liberal senator. You supported the Green New Deal, you supported Medicare for All. You’ve supported legalizing marijuana. Joe Biden doesn’t support those things. So are you going to bring the policies, those progressive policies that you supported as senator, into a Biden administration?”

Harris gave a nonsensical answer while cackling and talking about her mother and how Harris loves hip-hop.

There was no follow-up.

O’Donnell didn’t ask and Harris didn’t offer anything about cutting spending and reducing the size of government. Are there no agencies or programs she and Biden would eliminate for failure to perform? The U.S. Treasury continues to take in record amounts of tax dollars, but Congress and administrations under both parties keep overspending, adding to the debt.

O’Donnell did bring up the long-promoted claims by allies of President Donald Trump that Hunter Biden’s laptop contained emails that proved illegal influence peddling among Biden family members and foreign entities, but she let Biden get away with another allegation that he is the victim of a “smear campaign” involving Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. She failed to follow up.

Asked to respond to assertions that he is a “Trojan Horse” for liberals such as Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York, Biden responded that Trump would “love to run against them, wouldn’t he?”

Do you think "60 Minutes" took it easy on Biden and Harris? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

RELATED: Fred Weinberg: Trump Has Proven an Ideal Commander in Chief

“Mr. President, you’re running against Joe Biden,” he said. “Joe Biden has a deep, steep, and successful record over a long, long time.”

O’Donnell might have reminded him of Trump’s statement that he has done more in 47 months than Biden did in 47 years. What problems did Biden solve during his decades in government?

Alas, the question wasn’t asked.

Here’s another unasked question: Mr. Biden, you and President Barack Obama promised “shovel-ready” jobs as part of your administration’s infrastructure spending. Later, Obama acknowledged that those promised jobs in the stimulus bill weren’t shovel-ready after all. He laughed and so did the audience. You are again calling for infrastructure spending. Why should people believe you will do this time what you failed to do before?

The president is correct that there is a double media standard when it comes to him and his opponents.

Media credibility may be higher than that of Congress, but not enough to be encouraging.

It’s certainly nothing to brag about.

© 2020 TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.