California Eco-Tyranny Destroyed By New EPA Rule

The Environmental Protection Agency recently announced that manufacturers could sell car parts that defy California’s “green” regulations in the other 49 U.S. states.Under the EPA’s advisory opinion, manufacturers can demonstrate compliance with the federal Clean Air Act through Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) emissions certificate program rather first obtaining approval from California regulators.

“Americans should not be forced to solely rely on California to certify aftermarket products. Starting today, Americans can trust that products certified by SEMA meet federal requirements and can be used to repair vehicles,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in the agency’s July 1 press release.

“The Tampering Policy explains how a person may demonstrate that an aftermarket product does not adversely affect automotive emissions by documenting that an appropriate vehicle equipped with the product will pass the same emissions tests used by the original equipment manufacturer to certify the vehicle under the Clean Air Act,” EPA assistant administrator Jeffrey Hall stated in a letter to Specialty Equipment Market Association CEO Mike Spagnola on July 1.

“The EPA’s Tampering Policy provides guidance to aftermarket manufacturers for meeting the ‘reasonable basis’ criteria for emissions compliance. The policy indicates that certification level testing done in a fashion similar to that required by California Air Resources Board (CARB) for the EO process is appropriate,” SEMA Certified-Emissions’ website stated.

CARB is a California agency dedicated to combatting climate change which is responsible for setting the state’s strict vehicle standards.

“President [Donald] Trump’s commitment to reviving the American auto industry has been unwavering and has already yielded hundreds of billions in new investments, supported American jobs and expanded consumer choice,” Zeldin continued. “With the aftermarket sector being a key piece of the industry, EPA is proud to deliver on the president’s agenda for the small businesses producing aftermarket parts and on behalf of the Americans who purchase those parts.”

The EPA confirmed receipt of the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment but did not immediately give a response.

“Holley is grateful for the work the EPA has done to support the automotive aftermarket and help create clearer pathways for compliant products,” Holley Group Vice President of Engineering Aaron Stewart said in the release. “The acceptance of SEMA Certified-Emissions is an important step forward for the industry and helps manufacturers continue developing clean, compliant products that consumers can use to repair, modify, and enjoy their vehicles. We appreciate the continued push to support responsible innovation and bring better products to market.”

Holley’s website calls it “a leading designer, marketer and manufacturer of high-performance automotive products for car and truck enthusiasts.”

“As a lifelong enthusiast, a right to repair and right to modify advocate, and someone who has spent decades in vehicle diagnostics and the automotive aftermarket, I believe EPA’s recognition of SEMA Certified-Emissions is an important and practical step forward,” Opus Intelligent Vehicle Support CEO Brian Herron said in the press release.

“This action gives responsible companies a clear, nationally recognized path to demonstrate compliance while continuing to innovate and serve consumers. I appreciate Administrator Zeldin and the Trump Administration for advancing regulatory clarity that supports clean air, American businesses, and the enthusiast community,” Herron continued.

“CARB’s proposal appears to be nothing more than scare tactics to coerce car companies into limiting consumer choice and selling unaffordable and impractical electric vehicles that Americans do not want to buy,” Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Aaron Szabo said in September 2025. “California appears dead set on wasting hard-earned taxpayer dollars and forcing their rejected standards on the rest of the country.”

The Supreme Court’s June 2025 ruling in Diamond Alternative energy v. EPA, the decision removed a key procedural barrier to the Trump administration’s goals. The move follows a Supreme Court ruling that reviewed a lawsuit challenging California’s EPA-approved emissions rules, finding fuel producers had standing to contest the state’s electric vehicle (EV) mandates.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.