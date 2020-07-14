California slammed the door on its coronavirus reopening effort Monday as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a series of wide-ranging actions to once again lock down parts of the state.

The Golden State reported 8,358 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 329,162 positive cases overall and 7,040 deaths.

The Democratic governor imposed two layers of restrictions.

Restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos and museums across the state were ordered to close indoor operations, and bars were simply ordered to close.

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates. CA is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for: -Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters, family entertainment

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

In 30 hard-hit counties, Newsom ordered gyms, places of worship, non-critical offices, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and malls to close all indoor operations.

NEW: As #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, 30 counties will now be required to CLOSE INDOOR OPERATIONS for: -Fitness Centers

-Places of Worship

-Offices for Non-Critical Sectors

-Personal Care Services

-Hair Salons and Barbershops

-Malls — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

“This virus is not going away anytime soon,” he said, according to CBS News. “I hope all of us recognize that if we were still connected to some notion that somehow when it gets warm it’s going to go away or somehow it’s going to take summer months or weekends off, this virus has done neither.”

“We’ve made this point on multiple occasions and that is, we’re moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order,” Newsom said, according to Fox News. “This continues to be a deadly disease.”

In neighboring Oregon, fellow Democratic Gov. Kate Brown banned indoor gatherings of more than 10 people and said wearing face coverings outside would be required, according to The Oregonian.

The announcements led to a chorus of angry denunciations on Twitter.

via @TheLastRefuge2: COVID Madness – Comrade Newsom Shuts Down California Indoor Activities… https://t.co/hmV7nAGtPN pic.twitter.com/pOPGAkxVzS — The Irishman (@commonpatriot) July 13, 2020

And there goes most all of California businesses, & hard working middle class families. Right on cue @GavinNewsom. Is your winery still open? https://t.co/Gb5FF8Mt0r — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 13, 2020

It’s not as DEADLY as you say it is so stop the lies Newsom and reopen California and let us be free you TYRANT!! Stop looking at infection rate and start looking at death rate! We don’t close down America because of the damn flu every year but that’s exactly what you’re doing! — Rollin_For_My_Rights (@Phucket73) July 13, 2020

MILLIONS OF JOBS LOST IN CALIFORNIA IS WORSE THAN THE VIRUS. IN MY COUNTY ONLY 53 DEATHS AND THE NO GOOD GOVERNOR PRACTICALLY SHUTTING EVERYTHING DOWN @GavinNewsom #Newsom @BillFOXLA @Elex_Michaelson HAS NEWSOM EVER VISITED A GYM FEW IN LA FITNESS AND EVERYONE SOCIAL DISTANCING — Bartman (@Bartman51) July 13, 2020

(Tuesday, November 8, 2022) I can’t wait to vote you out! You are destroying small businesses and the American dream! Small businesses are doing their best cleaning, over sanitizing, taking every possible precaution and the only real threat here is you! Closing is not the answer! — claudia galindo (@dialindo13) July 14, 2020

Newsom orders closure of indoor activities across California as coronavirus

cases increase. Let’s say 5% of businesses close after each mth… I

consider that light in my estimate, but let’s say. When

Cally opens they’ll be nothing

4 workers 2 go back 2.https://t.co/QFhdfSSjXs — Milo Morai (@DonPier27990569) July 13, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday that the spike in COVID-19 cases was fueled by the way in which states reopened.

“We did not shut down entirely,” Fauci said, according to CNN. “And that’s the reason why — when we went up, we started to come down, and then we plateaued at a level that was really quite high, about 20,000 infections a day. Then, as we started to reopen, we’re seeing the surges that we’re seeing today as we speak.”

Acknowledging that “we can’t stay shut down forever,” he said states needed to have observed the Trump administration’s guidance on reopening.

“We can get a handle on that,” Fauci said. “I am really confident we can if we step back. You don’t necessarily need to shut down again, but pull back a bit.”

