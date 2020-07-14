SECTIONS
California Halts Reopening Plans, Issues Massive Rollback of Relaxed Policies

Gov. Gavin Newsom is interviewed while visiting the Hot and Cool Cafe in Los Angeles on June 3, 2020, as California opened from the coronavirus shutdown.Genaro Molina / Pool / AFP via Getty ImagesGov. Gavin Newsom is interviewed while visiting the Hot and Cool Cafe in Los Angeles on June 3, 2020, as California opened from the coronavirus shutdown. Newsom announced a new shutdown on Monday. (Genaro Molina / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published July 14, 2020 at 8:03am
California slammed the door on its coronavirus reopening effort Monday as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a series of wide-ranging actions to once again lock down parts of the state.

The Golden State reported 8,358 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 329,162 positive cases overall and 7,040 deaths.

The Democratic governor imposed two layers of restrictions.

Restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos and museums across the state were ordered to close indoor operations, and bars were simply ordered to close.

In 30 hard-hit counties, Newsom ordered gyms, places of worship, non-critical offices, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and malls to close all indoor operations.

“This virus is not going away anytime soon,” he said, according to CBS News. “I hope all of us recognize that if we were still connected to some notion that somehow when it gets warm it’s going to go away or somehow it’s going to take summer months or weekends off, this virus has done neither.”

Do you agree with Newsom's decision to impose new lockdowns?

“We’ve made this point on multiple occasions and that is, we’re moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order,” Newsom said, according to Fox News. “This continues to be a deadly disease.”

In neighboring Oregon, fellow Democratic Gov. Kate Brown banned indoor gatherings of more than 10 people and said wearing face coverings outside would be required, according to The Oregonian.

The announcements led to a chorus of angry denunciations on Twitter.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday that the spike in COVID-19 cases was fueled by the way in which states reopened.

“We did not shut down entirely,” Fauci said, according to CNN. “And that’s the reason why — when we went up, we started to come down, and then we plateaued at a level that was really quite high, about 20,000 infections a day. Then, as we started to reopen, we’re seeing the surges that we’re seeing today as we speak.”

Acknowledging that “we can’t stay shut down forever,” he said states needed to have observed the Trump administration’s guidance on reopening.

“We can get a handle on that,” Fauci said. “I am really confident we can if we step back. You don’t necessarily need to shut down again, but pull back a bit.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
