A security guard was beaten to death outside of a Los Angeles nightclub over the weekend, according to police.

KTLA-TV reported the Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a group of people who beat a man to death outside of the Dragonfly Hollywood nightclub at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The club is located in Hollywood on Santa Monica Boulevard at Wilcox Avenue.

According to police, a group of 10 people swarmed the man, who was said to have been in his thirties.

The man was overwhelmed, hit, and ultimately “stomped” to death.

Marc Cota-Robles with WABC-TV shared a video of the aftermath of the fatal attack — including footage of the victim on the ground which was blurred out by the reporter.

The LAPD is investigating a violent altercation outside Dragonfly nightclub on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood. Police say a security guard rushed to the hospital following the large fight. Details on @ABC7 at 5AM. https://t.co/a8eFAq2G6p pic.twitter.com/3anhaDLKZI — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) July 30, 2023

The club was open at the time of the attack.

LAPD West Bureau Homicide Division Detective Samuel Marullo said an investigation is underway but it remains unclear what sparked the attack.

“The victim was working at this nightclub, and a large group — for unknown reasons — confronted that security guard, causing him to fall into the street,” Marullo said.

The detective added the mob “advanced and kicked and stomped him to death.”

The department has not issued any suspect descriptions or released any additional information about whether the attack began inside or outside of the Hollywood club.

No one has been arrested in the attack but officers are asking witnesses to come forward if they saw anything.

KTLA obtained video of first responders attempting to remove the man but they were ultimately unsuccessful.

The LAPD has also not yet released the identity of the man, nor has the Dragonfly Hollywood.

The club announced through its Instagram story that it will temporarily shut down following the man’s death.

“As we begin to process and mourn the loss of our colleague, Dragonfly will be closed,” the club said in a statement. “Our hearts are with his family at this time.”

The Dragonfly Hollywood describes itself as a “dance” club and it routinely hosts popular DJs and other music acts.

