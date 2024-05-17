Ex-FBI Agent Drops Bomb in Jan 6 Film - FBI Execs Get Paid to Arrest 'Terrorists' They Set Up

This article is sponsored by His Glory.

A whistleblower alleges in the new documentary film “Capitol Punishment 2: The War on Truth” that the FBI actually manufactures domestic terrorism plots to justify the massive $300 million-plus budget it receives each year to fight it.

Further, executives overseeing field offices receive cash bonuses based on the number of domestic terrorist plots they disrupt.

“The War on Truth” is the sequel to the successful 2021 documentary “Capitol Punishment,” and it primarily deals with injustices that have been meted out through the prosecutions of those who participated in the January 6, 2021 protest at the Capitol.

It also delves into the lack of accountability for the deaths of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland on that day.

“The War on Truth,” like the first film, is produced by actor Nick Searcy, who appears throughout it.

The documentary includes FBI whistleblowers who reveal some of the bureau’s tactics in drumming up domestic terrorism cases.

Former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin told the filmmakers, “The FBI sets up anybody that it needs to in order to create terrorist cases, because there’s a ton of money involved.”

Seraphin explained that there are telltale signs that you are dealing with an FBI agent or informant.

“If you find somebody that agrees with all your worst ideas, and they’re willing to encourage them, and they’re willing to help you do them, for the exact amount of money that you happen to have, whenever you meet that person, that’s a fed. That’s what they are,” he said.

“And they’re incentivized to create terrorist plans because there is not enough terrorism in this country to facilitate the budget that we have built up,” Seraphin added.

The former agent said that the FBI’s annual budget for tracking domestic terrorism is $300 million-plus just for the casework alone.

Further, senior executives running the field offices get financial bonuses based on the terrorist plots they break up.

“That’s stats based policing. It’s incredibly dangerous,” Seraphin asserted. “It’s like quota based writing tickets. If we’re interested in the number and not in the performance of the actual duty, then you stray away from the mission.”

“We have an apparatus that has run out of the thing it was created to do, and the only thing that government does it has to continue,” he said.

Seraphin cited the example of the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

First, the agency identifies a man who says something bad about the governor.

“We introduced a source to him, and the source helped him get a gun and some explosives and a truck, and a plan and a blueprint, and then you end up with four of the people in the Gretchen Whitmer vehicle to go do recon, four of them are feds of the six,” Seraphin said.

Former FBI agent Steve Friend agreed saying those charged in the plot “were trained by undercovers and informants that facilitated. They gave them the equipment they needed. They drove them. They gave them transportation. They paid for their lodging to attend these trainings.”

“The reason that their tactics looked so good, and near peer to the FBI was they were essentially FBI tactics,” Friend added.

In all 14 people faced charges in connection with the plot, and five were acquitted, the Associated Press reported in September.

Seraphin argued, “There are more feds and fed informants than there were people actually doing the plot, because the plot doesn’t exist without the feds. They are the requirement of it.”

“Guess what? They get terrorism stats, so they can get 327 terrorist disruptions so somebody can go get a $25,000 bonus at the end of the year.”

