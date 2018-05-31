California Senate Goes on Offensive, OKs Raising Gun-Buying Age, Monthly ‘Limit’

State lawmakers in California this week advanced a bill crafted to further limit the sale of rifles and shotguns.

Sen. Anthony Portantino sponsored Senate Bill 1100, which if successful would increase the purchase age from 18 to 21 for such firearms. As Fox News reported, the same age restriction currently applies to handguns sold in the state.

The bill would further limit the number of long guns a California resident can legally purchase each month to one. That restriction also already applies to handguns.

Portantino, a Democrat representing California’s 25th District, posted a celebratory tweet on Tuesday in the wake of the successful Senate vote. He cast his state, not the federal government, as the leader on the issue of gun control.

TRENDING: California Mayor Introduces Controversial Legislation, Looks To Pay Potential Shooters

“Good news #SB1100 to raise gun purchase age to 21 & limit gun sales to 1 per month passed the #StateSenate – if DC won’t act CALIFORNIA will,” he wrote.

The bill passed in the Senate by a vote of 23 to 10 and is now set to move to the Assembly for consideration.

In a recent update, the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action called attention to both SB 1100 and a related bill currently eligible for an Assembly vote.

“Assembly Bill 2382, sponsored by Assembly Member Mike Gipson (D-64), would require precursor firearms parts to be sold/transferred through a licensed precursor parts dealer in a similar process to the new laws regarding ammunition purchases,” the NRA wrote.

Would you support any legislation limiting the sale of firearms? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The bill would “further create a new crime for transfer of precursor parts without the involvement of a licensed precursor parts dealer to anyone under 21 years of age or prohibited from owning firearms,” the group said.

Parts that could be impacted by the proposed legislation include gun barrels, ammunition feeding devices and upper receivers, the NRA’s post explained.

The pro-gun lobbying entity called on its supporters in the state to contact legislators in an effort to defeat both bills.

Some Republicans in the state, including Sen. Jim Nielsen, have questioned the scope of SB 1100, arguing that resources meant to reduce gun crimes would be better allocated elsewhere. He has advocated focusing on addressing gang violence and mental issues instead of imposing purchase limits.

In addition to the current bill, Portantino has taken legislative action on other gun control measures.

RELATED: Blue Wave Drying Up as Polls for NJ Senate Race Show Incumbent Dem. Struggling

He recently announced Senate Bill 426, which would prohibit the state’s leading pension funds from investing in companies that sell guns outlawed in the state.

“While Washington continues to be unable to pass prudent gun legislation it is imperative that California continues to step up,” he said. “Young people across America are demanding that legislators respond to the crisis of gun violence on campuses. As a dad and a legislator I am determined to build on their leadership and help California act appropriately.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.