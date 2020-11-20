Two California sheriff’s said Thursday night that they will not be enforcing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest round of coronavirus restrictions in their communities.

The Democratic governor announced a “limited Stay at Home Order” would go into effect Saturday and remain in place for one month.

“Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier,” he tweeted.

Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order. Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month. Together–we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

TRENDING: Pair Charged with Alleged Major Voter Fraud in 41-Count Criminal Complaint

Under the new order, gatherings are subject to strict limits.

It bans “all gatherings with members of other households and all activities conducted outside the residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation with members of other households” between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., “except for those activities associated with the operation, maintenance, or usage of critical infrastructure or required by law.”

The restrictions are being put in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations have surged in the Golden State, according to KXJZ-FM.

“Activities that you normally do are higher risk today than they were a month ago,” Dr. Mark Ghaley, the state’s top health official, said.

Do you think Newsom has gone too far? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 80% (4 Votes) 20% (1 Votes)

“Because the level of COVID in our communities is higher, even our everyday activities become higher risk.”

California counties are split on enforcing the strict rules over the holidays.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore announced a “full-time law enforcement presence” to get more businesses to comply with the tightening restrictions, The Associated Press reported.

However, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they will not be enforcing the new rules.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department has taken an education-first approach with regard to the public health orders,” Sheriff Don Barnes said in a statement.

RELATED: Lockdown-Happy Governors Slam Brakes on America's Recovery, Tighten Grip Across Country

“At this time, due to the need to have deputies available for emergency calls for service, deputies will not be responding to requests for face-coverings or social gatherings-only enforcement.”

Statement from @OCSheriffBarnes on the limited Stay at Home Order issued by Governor Newsom. pic.twitter.com/qDnYS4fk6U — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) November 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones said in a statement that his office “will not be determining — including entering any home or business — compliance of, any health or emergency orders related to curfews, staying at home, Thanksgiving or other social gatherings inside or outside the home, maximum occupancy or mask mandates.”

“Further, we will not dispatch officers for these purposes — callers will be advised to call 3-1-1 and be routed to County Health,” Jones said.

“Of course, if there is potential criminal behavior or the potential for impacts to public or personal safety we will continue to respond appropriately,” the sheriff said.

He concluded by saying, “I would like to wish everyone a happy and meaningful Thanksgiving Holiday.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.