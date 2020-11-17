Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Groundswell of California Dems Ready To Travel to Georgia for Senate Runoff Elections

×
By Erin Coates
Published November 17, 2020 at 10:41am
P Share Print

California Democrats are looking to do anything they can to help two Democratic Senate candidates win their runoff elections in January, including moving and traveling to the “Peach State.”

“I just can’t sit home and raise money,” Joseph Killian, 38, a project manager for a tech company, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

“When you look at some of these races where (we donated and) we didn’t win, this is our chance to hopefully go there and fix that. We want to be there and help.”

Democrats like Killian have been asking political organizers how they can travel to Georgia and volunteer for Democratic Jon Ossof and the Rev. Raphael, who are looking to unseat Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The two Senate races will be decided in a runoff election on Jan. 5 after neither candidate won a majority of the votes in November.

TRENDING: Milwaukee News Anchor Suspended After Making Grotesque McConnell, Trebek Joke

Georgia’s runoff elections will decide the balance of power in the incoming Senate, Fox News reported.

The current balance of power is 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats, according to The New York Times. Democrats need to win both of the runoff elections to make it 50-50 Senate and presumptive Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote.

“This is going to be a turnout election,” Andra Gillespie, a political scientist at Emory University, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

“There is a small sliver of the electorate who might be persuadable. But this is mostly about whoever gets the most people to the polls wins.”

Do you think Democrats would break the law to win this election?

A majority of the money raised for the two Democratic candidates has come from outside the state, according to campaign finance data from Open Secrets.

Over 83 percent of Ossof’s campaign funds have come from outside Georgia.

Now, Californian Democrats are stepping up even more to try to swing the election in their favor.

Flip the West, an organization that “works to unseat Republicans,” has already filled over 7,500 phone bank shifts to make calls in Georgia, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Over 16,000 volunteers have also signed up to send postcards to Georgia voters reminding them to request absentee ballots.

RELATED: GOP Senator Announces He Has Participated in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang even announced that he and his wife, Evelyn, are moving to Georgia to help Ossof and Warnock win.

Georgia’s voting system manager cautioned people who are trying to travel to Georgia to cast votes, saying that it would violate state law.

“In order to have the ability to register to vote in Georgia, you have to be a Georgia resident, which means you have to believe you’re staying in Georgia,” Gabriel Sterling said during a news conference, according to the Georgia Recorder.

A notice was sent out “reminding the public of the state’s residency requirements and that anyone thinking of temporarily moving to Georgia just to cast a ballot could face up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $100,000 fine.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Groundswell of California Dems Ready To Travel to Georgia for Senate Runoff Elections
Democrats Already Looking Ahead to Post-Pelosi Future After Disappointing Election
Colorado Votes To Join Compact To Bypass Electoral College
Trump Still Confident He'll Pull Out a Win: 'Never Bet Against Me'
SD Gov. Kristi Noem Calls Out Obama's 'Ridiculous Message' About America
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×