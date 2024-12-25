Share
Camera Catches Would-Be Arsonist as He Sets Wrong Thing on Fire - His Pants - Then Goes Streaking Into Night

 By Jack Davis  December 25, 2024 at 12:00pm
A new video shows the pains of being a novice arsonist.

Literally.

Security video near a Long Island home showed what took place on Dec. 14 as a man decided that the world would be enriched by the spectacle of setting a portable toilet on fire, as documented by the New York Post.

A copy of the video was posted to X, which, given the lighting, is worthless for identification purposes but is a handy click away when holiday conversation with the in-laws grinds to a halt.

The Post noted that the video was released by Nassau County police in hopes of finding someone who might know a man whose legs indicate he had been burned while running away from the vandalism.

The portable toilet was on the lawn of a house in Levittown when the arsonist came in the dark, then lit a spark, and then ran as his pants caught fire.

“You see somebody come out [the toilet door], a big whoosh. A big thing of flames,” Barbara Piccione, the mother of the homeowner, said, according to News12.

“He was running around trying to put his feet out and then he ran down the street and as far as three houses from where the cameras went you saw he was still on fire,”  she said.

“There’s some damage to the house. I don’t even know if the siding’s two weeks old, it’s already burnt,” said Piccione.

Police are hoping someone can give them a tip that leads to an arrest.

“We want to know who did this; we want him caught,” Piccione said.

The Wantagh Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The portable toilet was badly burned.

The home suffered minor damage, police said.

Other than whatever burns might have scorched the arsonist, no one was injured in the incident.

