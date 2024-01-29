Camera Catches Eminem Fan Interaction, Goes Viral During NFC Championship

Rapper Eminem went viral on the social media platform X after he flipped fans of the San Francisco 49ers the double bird during the NFC Championship Game Sunday night.

The interaction was completely on-brand and came during a game in which his Detroit Lions let a 17-point lead slip away.

The 49ers won 34-31 to advance to the Super Bowl while the Lions and their fan base will spend an eternity wondering what could have been.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was at the game and made his feelings known.

Eminem flipped off San Francisco fans with both hands from a booth:

.@Eminem at the game today. Full on mood! pic.twitter.com/LXV2BcGWRr — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) January 29, 2024

The rapper was known for referencing his middle fingers often during the first stages of his successful career.

Now, at age 51, little has changed regarding his attitude, which surprised seemingly no one:

Eminem is at the game in SF and it’s going exactly as you expected 😭 pic.twitter.com/UyS1H1MwE9 — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) January 29, 2024

Eminem at the NFC Championship game keeping it 💯 pic.twitter.com/JKD11K4LGM — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 29, 2024

I love how the one thing that brings Eminem out of hiding is the Detroit Lions https://t.co/m9ramLZSQI — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) January 29, 2024

Eminem needs to make this his next album cover… pic.twitter.com/MZfYJz1EMZ — Movies, Sports and Comics (Bodhi’s Version) 🇵🇸 (@Bodhi_Tweets) January 29, 2024

Eminem with a 49ers fan.😂 pic.twitter.com/YkdFn4KbhE — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) January 29, 2024

The viral image of a man of Mathers’ age flipping off strangers is nothing if not the embodiment of the X tag “#DetroitVsEverybody,” which trended during the game on Sunday.

Mathers has of course made a career out of sharing stories of his upbringing in and around Motor City.

It appears that even at the age of 51, the “8 Mile” actor has never strayed far from his roots or signature attitude.

Eminem has a reported net worth of $250 million and is the father of three children — one of whom is now in her late twenties after she spent years as the child muse for his early albums.

Hailie Jade is now a young woman who is about to marry her fiancé, Evan McClintock, People magazine reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

Life continues to move on for the world and even those in Eminem’s immediate orbit.

But the defiant, angsty kid from Michigan whose screeds against the world made him an international star appears to have spent the last quarter-century refusing to grow up.

