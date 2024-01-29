Share
Sports
Commentary

Camera Catches Eminem Fan Interaction, Goes Viral During NFC Championship

 By Johnathan Jones  January 29, 2024 at 10:23am
Share

Rapper Eminem went viral on the social media platform X after he flipped fans of the San Francisco 49ers the double bird during the NFC Championship Game Sunday night.

The interaction was completely on-brand and came during a game in which his Detroit Lions let a 17-point lead slip away.

The 49ers won 34-31 to advance to the Super Bowl while the Lions and their fan base will spend an eternity wondering what could have been.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was at the game and made his feelings known.

WARNING: The following posts contain imagery that some viewers might find offensive.

Trending:
Mystery Deepens Around NFL Fans Found Frozen in Friend's Backyard as Fifth Man Is Identified

Eminem flipped off San Francisco fans with both hands from a booth:

The rapper was known for referencing his middle fingers often during the first stages of his successful career.

Now, at age 51, little has changed regarding his attitude, which surprised seemingly no one:

Related:
Coach Suspends All Football-Related Activities at Historically Black College After Seeing Locker Room Rap Video

The viral image of a man of Mathers’ age flipping off strangers is nothing if not the embodiment of the X tag “#DetroitVsEverybody,” which trended during the game on Sunday.

Mathers has of course made a career out of sharing stories of his upbringing in and around Motor City.

Do you like Eminem?

It appears that even at the age of 51, the “8 Mile” actor has never strayed far from his roots or signature attitude.

Eminem has a reported net worth of $250 million and is the father of three children — one of whom is now in her late twenties after she spent years as the child muse for his early albums.

Hailie Jade is now a young woman who is about to marry her fiancé, Evan McClintock, People magazine reported.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

Life continues to move on for the world and even those in Eminem’s immediate orbit.

But the defiant, angsty kid from Michigan whose screeds against the world made him an international star appears to have spent the last quarter-century refusing to grow up.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Camera Catches Eminem Fan Interaction, Goes Viral During NFC Championship
Biden Campaign Planning to Use Taylor Swift to Fuel Re-Election: Report
Lions Head Coach Responds to the Backlash Over Controversial 4th Down Decisions, Ending Detroit's Season
Ben Shapiro Tries His Hand at Music and Instantly Soars to the Top of the Charts
People Instantly See the Problem When Alyssa Milano Posts a Photo of Her Son's Baseball Team
See more...

Conversation