Once upon a time, the university was charged with keeping, protecting and passing on the West’s culture, wisdom and values. American universities once aimed to instill Western values into students so that they would be moral, productive and law-abiding citizens upon graduation. The university was on a quest for truth. But that was once upon a time.

Today, the American university has transmogrified into some strange beast that proliferates postmodern Marxism untruths by indoctrinating students within a cacophony of progressive ideology. The promise of the Enlightenment has been fulfilled — freedom means a license to do what thou will, as long as the tuition is paid in full — all too often with taxpayer dollars.

In a telling example of the tailspin decline of American culture, on Friday, Florida A&M football coach Willie Simmons suspended all football-related activities due to the release of the rap video “Send A Blitz” by a local up-and-coming rapper without proper authorization, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. FAMU is “the nation’s largest historically black university by enrollment,” according to HBCU. Portions of the video were filmed in the FAMU football team’s locker room.

At the time, Simmons was unsure when the video was recorded or how many FAMU players were involved after several of them appeared in the video’s background.

Coach Simmons tweeted that the rap video contained “graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles, and beliefs.”



Simmons’ statement is, at best, a gross understatement if you dare to watch the video. At worst, it is yet another example of academic platitudes that are part and parcel of the university’s public relations stooges. In other words, it’s all talk.

County star Jason Aldean’s music video “Try That in a Small Town” has left progressives unhinged. They look at it through their beer bottle Marxist glasses and claim it’s racist and promotes violence. According to NBC News, “Send a Blitz,” by Real Boston Richey, a local rapper whose real name is Jalen Foster, blatantly degrades women and promotes sexual assault and violence.

Is “Send a Blitz” racist? You tell me.

Warning: the following video contains explicit language which some viewers may find offensive.

The telling point that most of what Simmons writes in his tweet is vapid political speech, is the video “potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements.” Oh no! That could mean a lawsuit that could cost FAMU lots of money!

If that’s not enough, Simmons goes on to say that he is a “proud proponent of free speech and support[s] all forms of musical expression.” Really? Even when the lyrics of the “musical expression” promote sexual assault and violence?

Progressive feminists should be outraged by rappers like Real Boston Richey who appear to have emerged from a Stone Age where cavemen pull women into their caves by the hair. Where’s the outrage among the liberals who are constantly striking fake moral high ground poses to point fingers at conservatives calling them white supremacists no matter the color of their skin?

Don’t hold your breath. Universities are a liberal stronghold. According to the American Enterprise Institute, in 2017 “liberal staff members outnumber their conservative counterparts by the astonishing ratio of 12:1. Only 6% of campus administrators identified as conservative to some degree, while 71% classified themselves as liberal or very liberal.”

In 2022, at Harvard University, the flagship of the American system, more than 80 percent of faculty are “liberal” or “very liberal,” according to Harvard Crimson’s annual survey of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences. The percentage is in all likelihood even higher. A faculty member publically identifying as a conservative at Harvard risks professional suicide.

Simmons scheduled a team meeting for Monday, according to NBC. I doubt much will come of it, though I hope I’m wrong.

The FAMU incident will likely stir up gossip for a day or two, and then the football team and university administrators will get back to business as usual — stealing money from taxpayers, placating corporate interests and protecting the bottom line.

What will the football players learn? Don’t risk violating branding and licensing agreements. That’s it.

As for the university faculty? They’ll keep right on patting each other on the back and telling the students a pack of lies. Gender theory anyone? How about a course on critical race theory? Maybe a discussion group on the intersectional victims of straight white male oppressors?

Western culture will fall if the progressives who dominate the universities have their way. If you wait for the government to intervene, it’ll be too late. It’s up to you.

What to do? Bottom line: Real Boston Richey makes Jason Aldean look like a saint. Just do the right thing.

