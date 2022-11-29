Canadian Fashion Retailer Releases Ad Promoting Assisted Suicide with Woman Who Is Now Dead: 'Dystopian Nightmare'

Jennyfer killed herself.

And Canadian fashion retailer La Maison Simons is celebrating it.

Jennyfer, the only name given, recently took part in Canada’s assisted suicide program.

After her death, an ad for La Maison Simons celebrated not her life, but her death — at least the final days of it — with dreamy music and filtered camera work of Jennyfer in exotic places, reflecting on her coming demise.

“Last breaths are sacred,” we hear Jennyfer saying in the 30-second video featuring her amidst nature and loyal friends, “When I imagine my final days: I see bubbles.

“I see the ocean. I see music. Even though as I seek help to end life, there is still so much beauty.

“You just have to be brave enough to see it,” she said, as the shots of her alone and with saluting friends fades to a nature shot with the graphic: “For Jennyfer. June 1985 – October 2022.”

Things are so bad in Canada that a retailer is celebrating the country’s assisted suicide law in its advertising.

One in 30 deaths in that country is by assisted suicide, according to Fox News.

Following the 2016 assisted suicide legislation is a new law moving beyond killing the terminally ill — in March it will include the mentally ill, according to a report by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

And children, according to Carlson. Without the consent of their parents. And here’s what Charles Camosy professor at the Creighton School of Medicine, calls a whole “laundry list” of those eligible to die.

“We’ve got kids — what they call mature minors,” Camosy told Carlson. “We’ve got the homeless…the poor, the disabled, those with chronic pain.

“And then right before coming on [TV], I researched a physicians’ group in Quebec that wants to kill newborn infants. That’s what’s coming next.

“The Toronto Star, Tucker, a very liberal paper in Canada, called this ‘Hunger Games, social Darwinism,'” Camosy said.

Both Carlson and Camosy tiptoed around using the World War II-era name for the use of medical people to destroy the weakest in society, but their meaning was obvious.

Assisted suicide. It’s no big deal, right? After all, it’s becoming so commonplace we can put display it to the world, right, La Maison Simons?

Henrik Palmgren tweeted, “They just want you to kill yourself now. Ultimate marketing. What a time this is. Unreal.”

Another user tweeted, “Canada is a dystopian nightmare.”

Ian Miles Cheong tweeted: “Canadian clothes retailer Simons is actually using suicide to market their products. No, this isn’t made up. It’s part of a sweeping effort to introduce medically assisted suicide as treatment for mental illness, PTSD and even children with defects in Canada.”

Then again, there may be a shred of decency with the retailer. After all, Peter Simons, chief merchant of the company said he approached the ad with fear.

But he said it was important to let Jennyfer express herself and it might help others to see beauty, even in difficulty.

Or maybe, like so many things these days, it may be to create an immersion effect to let everyone know assisted suicide is acceptable.

He didn’t say that, but that tactic seems to be working in other things.

I guess that isn’t so decent.

Not too many years ago, there was concern among those of us who are Christians about the incursion of humanism into our culture. Humanism is, in effect, a worship of man instead of God.

Society gave a nod to abortion and look what happened: the slope got slipperier. Decades ago, I heard that predicted.

Now it’s taking place in real-time in Canada. And given the corruption we’ve seen in medicine, education, government, media and more, how long before it comes to fruition in the United States?

