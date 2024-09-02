Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Humiliated When Steelworker Turns Photo Op Into Tense Confrontation

Not long ago, politicians at least pretended to listen when a voter expressed grievances or challenged the party line.

Today, however, if you publicly push back against lying globalist elites, they will instantly try to shame you.

In a clip posted to YouTube over the weekend by Canada’s CTV News, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau showed a brave and defiant Ontario steelworker what happens when you humiliate a globalist tyrant.

At the beginning of the 84-second clip, Trudeau offered donuts and shook hands with steelworkers from the Ontario-based Algoma Steel.

One steelworker in a red shirt, however, recoiled at the offer of a handshake.

Trudeau did not skip a beat. Instead, he immediately launched into campaign-style talking points. But the steelworker remained unimpressed.

“What about the 40 percent taxes I’m paying, and I don’t have a doctor?” the skeptical steelworker asked.

The complaint about not having a doctor despite paying exorbitant taxes stemmed from Canada’s socialized health-care system.

According to the Fraser Institute — a libertarian-conservative Canadian think tank — the average Canadian in 2023 had to wait 27.7 weeks between a general practitioner’s referral and a specialist’s treatment. That wait time has tripled since 1993, when it stood at only 9.3 weeks. [graf 1]

Have you ever been to Canada? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Trudeau ignored the health-care related complaint and offered only platitudes.

“We’re gonna invest in you and your job,” the prime minister said.

“I don’t believe you for a second,” the brave, and decidedly unimpressed, steelworker replied.

That seemed to stagger the prime minister for a moment before he answered with a generic reference to dental care. But the steelworker replied that he paid for his own dental care and could not afford even that.

“You’re not really doing anything for us, Justin,” the steelworker flatly stated.

This time, Trudeau seemed to stammer. He made a barely audible comment about investment and more people now being able to go to the dentist. The steelworker, however, knew exactly what “people” Trudeau was yammering about.

“Probably, like, my neighbor that doesn’t go to work because she’s lazy,” the steelworker replied.

That gave the globalist tyrant Trudeau the opportunity he needed to virtue-signal and thereby attempt to shut down substantive dissent.

“Well, you know what, most Canadians try to stick up for each other,” the repellent, gaslighting, condescending prime minister said.

At that point, the steelworker walked away. Again, in a show of manly defiance, he refused the tyrant’s handshake.

Imagine an honest politician who actually took the steelworkers’ grievances seriously.

“You pay too much, and the system is too inefficient. We have to do better than that,” an honest and empathetic politician might say.

Trudeau, however, said the precise opposite.

“Freeloaders benefit from the taxes we confiscate,” the prime minister effectively said.

Without as many words, Trudeau basically tried to lecture the steelworker that, “We call that ‘compassion,’ for it allows us to parade our moral virtue and shame anyone like you who dares to complain about it. In fact, we have found it the best tactic for preserving our democratic facade while suppressing actual dissent.”

The time has come for populists around the world to rid themselves of condescending globalists like Trudeau.

And calm, collected and defiant behavior, as seen from this Canadian steelworker, is a good start.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.