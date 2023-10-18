Share
Commentary

Canadian Reporter Attempts Takedown on Trudeau Rival, Somehow Ends Up Looking Dumber Than Trudeau

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 18, 2023 at 6:59am
Share

Look, I’m not saying that we should judge any politician by a single interaction with the media. In Canada’s race for prime minister, however, I’d posit that two clips adequately describe the options facing voters in the frozen north.

Granted, there won’t be a vote for two more years, but incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — who, as Reuters pointed out in a recent piece, is unlikely to step aside despite his Liberal Party trailing the Conservative Party by a considerable margin in recent polling — is looking to secure a fourth term for the party in 2025. He’ll need to distract Canadian people from gaffes like, among others, insisting that “mankind” be called “peoplekind” so as to avoid misogyny:

His rival will almost certainly be Pierre Poilievre, the 44-year-old, Calgary-born leader of the Conservative Party. Because he is an actual conservative — a rarity up north — journalists have treated him with considerably less latitude than they’ve given the 51-year-old Trudeau.

Trending:
Suzanne Somers, Actress on 'Three's Company' and 'Magnum Force,' Dead at 76

And yet, unlike Capt. Peoplekind, Poilievre is going viral for owning a journalist as opposed to a self-own — and he did it all while eating an apple.

According to Fox News, the exchange happened during a visit to a British Columbia orchard last week as Poilievre was being questioned by Don Urquhart, the editor of a local media outlet, the Times Chronicle.

Urquhart was determined to make the Conservative Party leader look like an extremist — starting with a question about Poilievre “obviously taking the populist pathway.”

“What does that mean?” Poilievre interrupted, still chewing his apple.

Should Justin Trudeau be voted out of office?

“Well, appealing — appealing to people’s more emotional levels, I would guess,” Urquhart continued, saying that “certainly you — certainly you, certainly you tap very strong ideological language quite frequently.”

“Like what?” Poilievre shot back.

“‘Left-wing,’ you know, this and that, ‘right wing,’ you know, I mean, it’s that type of –” a visibly rattled Urquhart responded.

“I never really talk about left or right,” Poilievre said, coolly. “I don’t really believe in that.”

“OK. A lot of people would say that you’re simply taking a page out of the Donald Trump … ” Urquhart continued.

Related:
MLB Pitcher Fires Back at Critics of Hunting Photo with Son: 'I Am Teaching Him a Very Important Life Lesson'

“A lot of people? Like which people would say that?” Poilievre asked.

The answer: “Well, I’m sure a great many Canadians.”

Urquhart couldn’t answer which ones, which led Poilievre to note that the editor was the one who asked the question.

The interviewer finally got to what the “point of the question” was, which again had to do with why Canadians should trust the Conservative Party with its vote when he was “taking the page out of Donald Trump’s book.”

“What are you talking about?” Poilievre asked. “What page? Can you give me a page? Give me the page. You keep saying.”

All while eating a piece of fruit. It truly is a thing of beauty all peoplekind should behold:

And, indeed, conservatives on social media were savoring it like a crisp, British Columbian apple:

So, this guy can only take over from Trudeau in 2025? Shame, really.

However, our hearts here at The Western Journal do go out to Don Urquhart. After all, he tried taking down Justin Trudeau’s main rival and somehow managed to look dumber than, well, Justin Trudeau. Ouch.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Canadian Reporter Attempts Takedown on Trudeau Rival, Somehow Ends Up Looking Dumber Than Trudeau
Major Texas City Being Sued Over Taxpayer-Funded Effort to Bypass Abortion Ban
PAC Supporting Another Media-Hyped GOP Trump Rival Reports Spending Cuts: 'Aren't Going to Waste Our Money'
New Poll Shows Biden Hitting New Lows on Almost Every Single Issue - Including Support for Israel Against Hamas
Miami Dolphins Star Boldly Proclaims 'This World Needs Prayer' as Attacks on Israel Continue
See more...

Conversation