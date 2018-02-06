Watch: Justin Trudeau’s Eye-Rolling ‘Correction’ After Woman Uses the Word ‘Mankind’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, long a champion of gender equality, has taken language sensitivity to a whole new level.

Speaking Friday at a town hall event at MacEwan University, Trudeau corrected a woman who dared to use the term “mankind” in her question.

The Liberal Party leader was listening to a question regarding religious nonprofits from an unidentified woman who was affiliated with the World Mission Society Church of God.

Regulations in Canada currently place restrictions on volunteering with religiously affiliated organizations, and the woman was curious if the government would loosen those restrictions, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“So, that’s why we came here today to ask you, to also look into the policies that religious charitable organizations have in our legislation so that it can also be changed because maternal love is the love that’s going to change the future of mankind–“

The woman could not finish her question because she uttered a word that the prime minister would not let stand.

“We like to say ‘peoplekind,’ not necessarily ‘mankind,’ because it’s more inclusive,” he interjected.

The crowd of students, in clear approval of this new terminology, clapped in response to Trudeau’s interjection. Even the woman who asked the question said she appreciated the commitment to inclusivity.

“We can all learn from each other,” he said afterward.

No one in the audience appeared to be offended that the prime minister, by interrupting a woman amid her dialogue, technically “mansplained” her — a hallmark move of toxic masculinity.

Unlike the crowd of students, social media was not as nice about the prime minister’s fixation on virtue signaling, many conservative pundits took to Twitter to make fun of his statement.

Justin Trudeau is what would happen if the song “Imagine” took human form and then ate a Tide Pod. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 6, 2018

Tune in to Canada next week when Justin Trudeau officially makes spelling out “women” illegal, replacing it with “womyn”. — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 6, 2018

Love it when the state gets in the language control business — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 5, 2018

Gender inclusivity has become a major tenet of the Canadian government since the Liberal Party came into power in late 2015.

Upon entering office, Trudeau followed through on a campaign promise of enacting the country’s very first “gender neutral” cabinet. The progressive leader appointed an equal number of male and female ministers, and also included a record number of minority and young cabinet members, according to The Guardian.

When asked at the time why he is so focused on a gender-balanced cabinet, Trudeau said, “Because it’s 2015.”

The town hall event occurred not long after the Canadian government passed legislation to officially change the lyrics of their national anthem “O Canada,” making it gender neutral.

The bill replaces the lyrics “in all thy sons command” with “in all of us command.”

