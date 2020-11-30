Cancel Culture Comes for Eric Clapton After He Records New Anti-Lockdown Song

Rock-and-roll legend Eric Clapton is one of the most revered guitar players of all time, but not even such a cultural icon is safe from the left’s culture of cancelation.

Clapton last week dared to question government-imposed lockdowns through announcing new music with fellow rock legend Van Morrison, so the leftists pored through his past, and they found something.

Clapton made racist comments 44 years ago at a concert, according to The Daily Beast.

In Birmingham, England, in 1976, Clapton addressed a concert audience and made some comments he later would regret.

Clapton’s 1976 comments, from The Daily Beast:

“I don’t want you here, in the room or in my country. … Stop Britain from becoming a black colony. Get the foreigners out. Get the wogs out. Get the coons out. Keep Britain white. I used to be into dope, now I’m into racism.”

“It’s much heavier, man. F—–g wogs, man. F—–g Saudis taking over London. Bastard wogs. Britain is becoming overcrowded and [former U.K. politician Enoch Powell] will stop it and send them all back. The black wogs and coons and Arabs and f—–g Jamaicans and f—–g … don’t belong here, we don’t want them here.”

“This is England, this is a white country, we don’t want any black wogs and coons living here. We need to make clear to them they are not welcome. England is for white people, man. We are a white country. I don’t want f—–g wogs living next to me with their standards. This is Great Britain, a white country. What is happening to us, for f—‘s sake?”

In 2018, Clapton said he made the comments at a time when he spent his mornings drinking alcohol and he would transition to using cocaine off of a knife blade by lunch.

“I sabotaged everything I got involved with,” Clapton explained. “I was so ashamed of who I was, a kind of semi-racist, which didn’t make sense. Half of my friends were black, I dated a black woman, and I championed black music.”

The admitted former drug addict has apologized for the outburst for years, citing personal pain and chemical dependence, and the left has never challenged those apologies.

Now, Clapton is being targeted for cancelation:

I had to cancel my membership in Clapton’s fan club! — Gina Ross (@GinaRoss19) November 28, 2020

Clapton is a great example of what happens when you give virulent racists the opportunity to ‘redeem’ themselves (they don’t). — Canis “ACAB” Ebrietas :: #BLM (@DogBlud) November 27, 2020

so apparently eric clapton is racist trash. brb, purging my playlists — Someone’s Uncool Mom (@kecia_ali) November 28, 2020

I legitimately thought Eric Clapton was dead, devastating to hear he’s still alive, racist, stupid and making music. — ETHAN (@mxdernmisxry) November 27, 2020

Eric Clapton is a racist – no platform!!! https://t.co/Nkbswt12Ux — Travers (@DrBaseball) November 28, 2020

The old comments were brought to light after Clapton was announced last week to be joining Morrison in recording a new song against lockdowns.

In an interview with Variety, the former Derek and the Dominos and Cream musician said he could not imagine a world in which live music is no longer part of the culture.

Clapton and Morrison, who wish to raise funds for struggling musicians unable to play or survive because of draconian lockdowns, announced Clapton would record a song called “Stand and Deliver,” which Morrison wrote.

“We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover [from lockdowns],” Clapton said.

But the musician committed the thought crime of going against the left’s beloved and inhumane lockdown restrictions, which have made life miserable for people of all races.

Now, he’s the worst person on earth.

The point is not that Clapton’s statements from 1976 deserve defense or context — or an explanation of what did or did not change his heart.

The point is that those old comments have suddenly only become relevant within the last few days — after Clapton challenged the left’s COVID restrictions.

Clapton took a shot at leftist government control, and voila! He’s now a racist again.

Leftist cancel culture warriors acted quickly to cite sources that have been publicly available for years, and one of them contains an open and sincere apology from the musician.

It’s certainly only a matter of time before a tribunal forms to purge Clapton from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The man is, after all, not on board with lockdowns!

Oh, yeah, and also there’s that whole on-the-record former self-described “semi-racist” thing.

Never mind Clapton has apologized numerous times for the personal demons he said led his heart astray.

The left must immediately proceed to cancel not only his timeless music but any notion that people can be redeemed.

