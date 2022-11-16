Candace Bure Dumps Woke Hallmark to Join New Network: 'Keep Traditional Marriage at the Core'

Unable to endorse changes at the Hallmark Channel, where she was a star, Candace Cameron Bure has joined a new network that for now will promote family values and Christian content.

The new network, Great American Family, will go after traditional Hallmark audiences, especially those unhappy with Hallmark’s move toward LGBTQ themes, The Blaze reported.

The change at Hallmark prompted Bure, 46, to leave that network after 30 movies. Hallmark, she said, had become “completely different” since she joined it about 12 years ago.

Great American Family, formerly known as Great American Country, “fits my brand perfectly,” Bure said, according to the Blaze.

“We share a vision of creating compelling, wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family,” according to Bure.

“Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about,” she said.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them.”

Bure indicated that GAF will endorse Christian teaching and that includes marriage as only between one man and one woman.

But that’s not a sure thing.

GAF founder Bill Abbott, once CEO of Hallmark parent company Crown Media, did not rule out same-sex stories at the new network.

“It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends,” according to Abbott. “There’s no whiteboard that says ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

Always interesting to see individuals whose foundation for morality is what year the calendar says it is.

But Bure is enthusiastic about her new network home. “I think we know the core audience and what they love is exactly how Bill originally built the Hallmark Channel,” she told the Blaze.

Abbott’s direction was “Christmas and those traditional holidays, so that’s where the focus is going to be,” Bure said. “You’ve got to start somewhere. You can’t do everything at once.”

And if Abbot’s concept of morality goes south at the GAF, Bure has already demonstrated adherence to her convictions, which caused her to walk away from Hallmark.

She could probably land at another network that would crop up to go after a traditional audience that was abandoned by a wobbly GAF.

No matter what year it is, right is right and there are people who want to see that in their entertainment. Note the popularity of Turner Classic Movies and various TV rerun channels.

Of course, Bure’s stance has brought critics. Hilarie Burton of “One Tree Hill” fame said Bure’s move to GAF meant Bure was “openly admitting bigotry,” PageSix reported.

In a tweet, Burton said: “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Bigot.

I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy.

But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. https://t.co/X70aO4WIcB — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 15, 2022

For Bure, there is a choice in moving to a new network. But there are other individuals working in jobs where their beliefs in traditional values, in marriage and on correct pronoun usage put them at risk.

Leftists, who were born yesterday, can freely adopt all the cool LGBTQ trends. But there are vast numbers of people who, while they may or may not appreciate biblical values, do know aspects of the natural law that have been held for thousands of years.

Boys are boys. Girls are girls. When they grow up, they marry each other.

