Hallmark Execs Say Channel Working To Fix Lack of Gay Christmas Movies

News that the Hallmark Channel is looking to add LGBT-friendly movies to its lineup is yet another stab in the back for conservative Christians, many of whom are still reeling from Chick-fil-A’s recent betrayal of traditional family values.

According to The Wrap, executives at Hallmark’s parent company, Crown Media Family Networks, admitted the network is seeking to air more stories focused on LGBT characters.

“We are continuing to expand our diversity,” Michelle Vicary, Crown Media’s executive vice president of programming, told TheWrap for a story published last week. “We are looking at pitches for LGBTQ movies

“Like the industry, there is a lot of work to be done to catch up.”

Vicary’s remarks echoed those made by Crown Media CEO Bill Abbot.

Abbot told The Hollywood Reporter last week he is “open” to movies that have a homosexual character in the lead role.

This holiday season, Hallmark is planning on releasing 40 original movies.

The channel’s reputation for airing wholesome, feel-good stories is widely known and greatly appreciated by millions of Americans who detest the radical nature of the LGBT movement’s demands.

A petition from LifeSiteNews, a pro-life, pro-family Christian website, warned Hallmark that it would “risk losing a big part of their market” if the network gives in “to the LGBT agenda.”

“Hallmark would be offending Christian viewers and Christian parents BIG TIME, by experimenting with homosexual themes, and, or cooperating with the LGBT indoctrination agenda,” the petition reads.

“Hallmark should also know that if they give-in to the LGBT agenda, the LGBT activists will never be satisfied.”

The petition had garnered nearly 30,000 signatures as of Friday morning.

The fact that one of the last remaining enclaves of family-friendly entertainment is about to cave to the increasingly coercive LGBT army shouldn’t be surprising.

There are very few courageous defenders of God’s truths left in the entertainment industry.

Moreover, Christians across the country knew all along that liberal activists were lying when they claimed back in the mid-2000s that gay “marriage” wouldn’t affect us in any way.

We knew it would just be a matter of time till LGBT activists pressured networks like the Hallmark Channel to promote their lifestyle.

