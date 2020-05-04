The right to free speech is under attack these days and Big Brother is not who the Founders of our nation feared it would be.

When the First Amendment was conceived, it was the public square that needed to be protected and the Founders feared government infringing on the citizens’ right to criticize them.

The public square was literally the public town square, but today big tech controls the new, digital square and its iron hand is strong, as conservative pundit Candace Owens has just discovered.

Owens was suspended from Twitter after she diverted from the only acceptable line on coronavirus that the platform will allow.

“Apparently @GovWhitmer believes she is a duly elected dictator of a socialist country. The people of Michigan need to stand up to her. Open your businesses,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to Mediaite.

“Go to work. The police think she’s crazy too. They are not going to arrest 10,000,000 people for going to work.”

Owens issued a statement on her suspension to the Gateway Pundit.

“Twitter has locked me out of my account but has decided to omit which of their policies I have violated,” she said.

“Apparently, encouraging citizens to go to work is a violation, but Alexandria Ocasión Cortez encouraging workers to boycott and protest is not.”

“I stand by my statement about Governor Whitmer acting as a dictator. Both the Sherriff Departments and the citizens, and the state legislature of Michigan are in agreement with me,” she went on.

“I will not kowtow to a socialist world order that seeks to limit my constitutional freedom of speech.”

According to the Washington Examiner, a Twitter representative said Owens’ tweet had violated a rule prohibiting the “denial of … government body recommendations to decrease an individual’s likelihood of exposure to COVID-19 with the intent to influence users into acting contrary to recommended guidance.”

Whether you agree with what Owens said or not, the fact that someone could be suspended for expressing a reasonable belief — that people should be allowed to go back to work — simply because Twitter disagrees, is modern-day tyranny.

This is the blueprint for how speech is controlled and suppressed, the groundwork for silencing dissent.

It is not the only policy Twitter uses its “ban hammer” on, either.

From any opposition to homosexuality or transgenderism to whatever is decided to be popular with liberals that day, Twitter bans and suspends users freely.

It is exceedingly rare to see liberals suspended from Twitter for anything, which shows that the censorship largely favors one set of political beliefs.

If we, as American citizens, cannot have free speech on the world’s most popular social media sites, then we do not have free speech at all.

