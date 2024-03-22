Candace Owens Is Out at The Daily Wire After Months of Controversy

Author and commentator Candace Owens, long a content creator for The Daily Wire, has parted ways with the online publisher.

Both Owens and Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing confirmed the news in separate posts to X.

Neither made clear who made the decision to end the relationship.

Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 22, 2024

The rumors are true— I am finally free. If you would like to support my work, you can head to https://t.co/fOcTKYQDFk where you will be directed to my locals page. Or, you can give a gift at https://t.co/SB1L1WZYwW There will be many announcements in the weeks to come. 🇺🇸✝️ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 22, 2024

“The rumors are true — I am finally free,” Owens wrote in her post.

She also referred supporters to a site where they could donate to support her continued work and her page on locals.com, a Miami-based crowdfunding site for creators of online content.

Owens is believed to have a net worth of roughly $5 million.

In recent months, Owens has become an increasingly vocal critic of Israel, echoing talking points from liberal pundits that Israel is engaged in “genocide” in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

She also mistakenly claimed in November that Muslims in Jerusalem were required to live in a state-enforced ghetto called “The Muslim Quarter,” according to Mediate.

As the outlet pointed out, her claim was nonsensical, as there about 22,000 residents of the Muslim Quarter, but Jerusalem is home to more than 300,000 Muslims.

Another piece from Mediate noted that speculating of a coming break between Owens and the Daily Wire, which was co-founded by Ben Shapiro, who is Jewish.

Boering said in November, however, that neither he nor Shapiro would fire Owens for expressing her opinions, whether they agreed with her or not.

“Candace is paid to give her opinion, not mine or Ben’s,” Boering said, according to Mediate.

“Unless those opinions run afoul of the law or she violates the terms of her contract in some way, her job is secure and she is welcome at Daily Wire.”

