Candace Owens: Leftist Media to Blame for Attack on Her and Charlie Kirk

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Candace Owens slammed a Huffington Post article for “inciting violence and hate” against her and Turning Point USA’s President, Charlie Kirk.

Owens told Breitbart that Antifa, the group who targeted Owens and Kirk outside of a restaurant on Monday, had hyperlinked to a Huffington Post article.

Charlie Kirk and I just got ATTACKED and protested by ANTIFA for eating breakfast. They are currently following us through Philly. ALL BLACK AND HISPANIC police force protecting us as they scream “f*ck the racist police”. pic.twitter.com/x5WUNr9mM6 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018

So @RealCandaceO & I were peacefully eating breakfast this morning. Within 20 mins ANTIFA mobilized a protest, started screaming at us, attacked us, & threatened death against us This is the face of the Democrats Conservatives aren’t safe – @RepMaxineWaters called for this https://t.co/fLG0j3BsQq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 6, 2018

She commented, “We say it all the time, the leftist media is inciting violence and hate by calling everybody a racist and a white supremacist. They linked to a Huffington Post article which said that Turning Point USA had among its ranks a woman who tweeted something that was controversial and racist, and therefore gave Huffington Post the power to call our entire organization racist. That is what inspired the attack.”

Owens continued by saying, “The Huffington Post inspired the attack against Charlie Kirk and I yesterday in the restaurant. The leftist media does not understand that when you smear people — when you call them Nazis, when you call them Nazi-defenders, when you call them white supremacists — you are giving permission to the people that are closest to Nazis in America — these brown shirts, these Antifa gangs and thugs — to come out and attack people.”

“What’s really scary to note is how quickly [Antifa] managed to assemble. That was within 20 minutes, that that many of them were outside. This is a well-funded effort,” Owens says.

Breitbart reports that Owens commented that the violent attacks are a “mostly left-wing phenomenon.”

“The liberal people are the violent people in this country. The Democrat Party are the violent people. They are the evil party, and they proved that yesterday,” she said.

She then went after the lack of response from the Democrat party. Owens said that this kind of demonstration is exactly what the Democrat party wants.

Additionally, Owens framed Antifa as a “terrorist organization” after Christopher Hahn accused her of organizing the Antifa group and called out the Democrat party as going “insane” when she took to Twitter on Tuesday.

Indeed, Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” is the handbook for Democrat Party.

One of the rules is to accuse the other side of what you are doing. @ChristopherHahn is accusing ME of colluding with racist ANTIFA because his party is the one that does it. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 7, 2018

This is such a perfect example of the Democrat party today for all to see. @ChristopherHahn is actively spinning a conspiracy theory for a TERRORIST organization, rather than defending conservative Americans and/or the @PhillyPolice force. The Democrats are indeed INSANE. https://t.co/JJqGPRDJHc — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 7, 2018

In a Twitter post on Monday, Owens asks, “Is this the civil rights era all over again?”

