Conservative firebrand Candace Owens has never been afraid to take a hatchet to the most sacred totems in culture — left- or right-leaning.

Her latest stab at this is coming in the form of a 10-part docuseries aiming to deconstruct and debunk the wildly popular Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

For the unaware, “Making a Murderer” was a true crime documentary that focused on a man named Steven Avery and the winding, sordid scandal surrounding him. Namely, Avery was wrongly convicted of murder, initially, before ultimately being found guilty of a different murder.

Many have accused the Netflix series, whose two seasons debuted in 2015 and 2018, respectively, of being far too sympathetic to Avery, and was actually a thinly disguised critique of police.

Owens clearly falls into that camp, but unlike your average angry social media user, she has the resources (thanks to the Daily Wire) to actually tackle this subject with the effort it needs.

To help promote her new project, Owens has been on a mild PR tour. As part of that, she spoke to the New York Post, and she did not mince words when it came to what to expect with her series, “Convicting a Murderer.”

Right off the bat, Owens and “Convicting a Murderer” director Shawn Rech took aim at the “ethically shady” actions allegedly committed by “Making a Murderer” directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos.

“We have recordings of them telling Steven [Avery] that this is his movie — and that they hope it gets him out,” Rech told the Post.

“I wouldn’t have minded if [Ricciardi and Demos] on the media circuit said, ‘Hey listen, we called this guy and told him we think he’s completely not guilty, and that’s the story we want to tell,’” Owens added. “That honesty upfront is needed. Don’t pretend that you don’t have a narrative or a stake in this.”

Did you watch ‘Making a Murderer’? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Owens also added that the Netflix documentary hewed dangerously close to anti-police rhetoric: “There’s no question that Netflix tried to make it seem as if it was plausible that all of this was a setup against Steven Avery conducted by the state — with willing participants being the police officers.”

Rech then flat-out stated that the goal of his counter-series was to hold nonfiction filmmakers more accountable.

“My goal for this film is a call to action for filmmakers to create a voluntary set of ethical standard,” Rech said. “You can do an advocacy piece, but say it’s an advocacy piece.”

Owen’s most biting demand, however, came when she said that Netflix should return the Emmys the show won.

(“Making a Murderer” won a litany of awards at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards, including “Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series” and “Outstanding Directing For Nonfiction Programming.”)

“You almost got away with this documentary,” Owens said. “You made it seem like you were just interested in following facts and then suddenly someone comes behind you and shows how much you intentionally left out — how intentional you were in leaving those bits out.

“They should be ashamed, they should be embarrassed, they should return their Emmys.”

“Convicting a Murderer” is currently available for Daily Wire Plus subscribers. The first four episodes are available, with the 10th and final episode slated to drop on Oct. 26, 2023.

The first episode, however, is available to anyone who has access to X, formerly Twitter.

WARNING: The following video contains imagery and themes the viewer may find disturbing

Owens has been promoting the Daily Wire series all over the place, including a riveting appearance on the “whatever” podcast where she verbally sparred with a number of sex workers.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.