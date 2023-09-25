A “reproductive health training” video purportedly produced by the Department of Veterans Affairs under Joe Biden suggests that men can get abortions and that men who claim to believe that they are women actually are women.

The video was among a “large collection of leaked videos that the VA uses to train health providers working within the VA” leaked to and reviewed by The Post Millennial.

The Post Millennial noted that the videos claimed to cover “reproductive health” but in fact covered only abortion. (It is possible that additional videos exist other than those leaked to the outlet, of course.)

The main thrust of each of the videos reviewed was that pregnancy is much less safe than murdering the unborn baby — for the mother, obviously.

Except that the training explicitly recommends not using the term “mother,” instead referring to a pregnant mother as a “pregnancy capable person.”

Last year, following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Biden’s VA stated that it would offer abortions and abortion counseling — the videos recommend “pregnancy options counseling” as the preferred term — throughout the country, including in states where abortion is illegal, according to Fox News.

“This is a patient safety decision,” Denis McDonough, secretary of Veterans Affairs, said in a statement at the time, according to Fox. “Pregnant Veterans and VA beneficiaries deserve to have access to world-class reproductive care when they need it most.”

Part of the “world-class reproductive care” includes wordsmithing conversations with pregnant veterans during abortion counseling to avoid words and phrases Biden’s VA considers inappropriate.

For example, one slide tells health care providers to say “uterus” instead of “womb,” “fetus” or “embryo” instead of “baby” or “unborn child,” and “intact dilation and evacuation” instead of the more obviously evil-sounding “partial birth abortion.”

Meanwhile, the outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff claimed in a Sept. 17 interview with CNN that the U.S. military is not “woke.”

“This military is a lot of things, but woke, it’s not,” Gen. Mark Milley told CNN. “So I take exception to that. I think that people say those things for reasons that are their own reasons, but it’s not true.”

The VA, of course, is not officially part of the U.S. military, but according to the Post Millennial, many of the claims made in the videos originate from a study “conducted by a woman who heads a militant extremist pro-abortion group based out of San Francisco.”

The VA did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News, and has repeatedly refused to answer questions from Sen. Tommy Tuberville and other Republican legislators about its commitment to murdering the unborn under the guise of protecting “the health of the mother,” according to the Post Millennial.

One of the longer videos appears below, followed by a shorter excerpt of highlights posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, by the Libs of TikTok account.







Leaked Dept of Veterans Affairs training video instructs staff to confirm that men can get pregnant, advises not to congratulate a pregnant woman, and encourages and glorifies abortions. pic.twitter.com/0gwpJ8jS8I — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 20, 2023

Reaction to the X post was probably about what you’d expect.

“The video is an insult to women everywhere, not only because it utterly denies biology in claiming men can get pregnant, but also because it adds insult to injury in claiming pregnancy is nothing to be celebrated or congratulated,” CatholicVote President Brian Burch told Fox News. “Such outrageous and offensive pro-abortion propaganda coming from a government agency tasked with protecting American lives is a deeply disturbing sign of the times imposed by this radical administration.”

