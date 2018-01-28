‘Can’t Get Rid of Me That Easy’: Sean Hannity Responds After Twitter Account Is Mysteriously ‘Compromised’

Conservative commentator Sean Hannity responded Saturday after his Twitter account was taken down for hours before being restored.

On Friday night, a mysterious tweet — which has since been deleted — was posted from Hannity’s account that read, “Form Submission 1649.”

Shortly thereafter, his account seemed to be completely gone, with Twitter users saying they got a “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist” error message, according to The Associated Press.

By Saturday morning, the Fox News host’s account was back, though what exactly had happened was unclear. Eventually, Twitter said his account had been “compromised,” but the social media network did not provide any more details.

“While we normally do not discuss individual accounts, for privacy and security reasons, we have permission from the account owner to confirm that account was briefly compromised,” Twitter said in a statement.

Later on Saturday, Hannity took to the platform to respond to the events of the past day, thanking his fans for their support and suggesting that it would be much harder for someone to actually stop him from speaking his mind.

“I’m baaaccckk… a lot to say- Thanks for the support all you deplorable, irredeemables,” Hannity wrote.

“Can’t get rid of me that easy. Too much work to do exposing # deepstategate—Monday’s a big day…tick tock.”

Do you believe the "Deep State" is responsible for compromising Sean Hannity's Twitter account?

I’m baaaccckk… a lot to say- Thanks for the support all you deplorable, irredeemables. Can’t get rid of me that easy. Too much work to do exposing #deepstategate—Monday’s a big day…tick tock. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 28, 2018

In a follow-up post, he again emphasized that support from his followers “means more to me than you will ever know.”

I just want to take a moment and thank my twitter friends for all of your support in the last 22 hours. It means more to me than you will ever know. God bless you all. Thank you Sean — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 28, 2018

The incident involving Hannity’s Twitter page sparked controversy, with many people expressing the belief that mysterious “deep state” government officials were responsible.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange noted how strange it was that “the most watched TV host” in america had his account disappear out of the blue.

“The Deep State is in panic! Hannity disappears from Twitter after eerie tweet,” wrote Infowars host Alex Jones.

The Deep State is in panic! Hannity disappears from Twitter after eerie tweet.

https://t.co/w3kS77EzzN — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 27, 2018

It’s not the first time in recent days that Twitter accounts belonging to well-known conservatives have been “compromised.” Former Fox News hosts Greta Van Susteren and Eric Bolling, reporter Sara Carter and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke have all had similar things happen to them.

According to BuzzFeed News, Turkish hackers are to blame for many of these incidents.

