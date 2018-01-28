The Western Journal

‘Can’t Get Rid of Me That Easy’: Sean Hannity Responds After Twitter Account Is Mysteriously ‘Compromised’

By Joe Setyon
January 28, 2018 at 3:35pm

Print

Conservative commentator Sean Hannity responded Saturday after his Twitter account was taken down for hours before being restored.

On Friday night, a mysterious tweet — which has since been deleted — was posted from Hannity’s account that read, “Form Submission 1649.”

Shortly thereafter, his account seemed to be completely gone, with Twitter users saying they got a “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist” error message, according to The Associated Press.

By Saturday morning, the Fox News host’s account was back, though what exactly had happened was unclear. Eventually, Twitter said his account had been “compromised,” but the social media network did not provide any more details.

“While we normally do not discuss individual accounts, for privacy and security reasons, we have permission from the account owner to confirm that account was briefly compromised,” Twitter said in a statement.

Later on Saturday, Hannity took to the platform to respond to the events of the past day, thanking his fans for their support and suggesting that it would be much harder for someone to actually stop him from speaking his mind.

“I’m baaaccckk… a lot to say- Thanks for the support all you deplorable, irredeemables,” Hannity wrote.

“Can’t get rid of me that easy. Too much work to do exposing #deepstategate—Monday’s a big day…tick tock.”

In a follow-up post, he again emphasized that support from his followers “means more to me than you will ever know.”

The incident involving Hannity’s Twitter page sparked controversy, with many people expressing the belief that mysterious “deep state” government officials were responsible.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange noted how strange it was that “the most watched TV host” in america had his account disappear out of the blue.

“The Deep State is in panic! Hannity disappears from Twitter after eerie tweet,” wrote Infowars host Alex Jones.

It’s not the first time in recent days that Twitter accounts belonging to well-known conservatives have been “compromised.” Former Fox News hosts Greta Van Susteren and Eric Bolling, reporter Sara Carter and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke have all had similar things happen to them.

According to BuzzFeed News, Turkish hackers are to blame for many of these incidents.

By: Joe Setyon on January 28, 2018 at 3:35pm

