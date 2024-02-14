Car Burglar Meets His Demise Shortly After Being Confronted by Armed Victim: Police

As so many big U.S. cities continue to devolve into chaos, one thing stays constant and that is we have a right to defend ourselves, our loved ones, and our property.

This is a lesson that the crooks need to learn, as well. We have a right to stop them from putting us in danger.

“Prosecutors” funded by progressive billionaire George Soros may be willing to let the criminal element run rampant and free of consequences, but one motorist in Miami isn’t playing by George Soros’s rules.

An armed citizen took his safety into his own hands early Wednesday when he was confronted by a car burglar n northwest Miami-Dade, according to WPLG-TV.

According to the station, Miami-Dade police said two men were seen breaking into a car on a residential street about 2:30 a.m. when the car owner spotted the crime.

The car owner and the car-thieving criminals reportedly began arguing, whereupon the car owner pulled out his legally owned firearm and shot one of the suspects.

The pair ran off and jumped into their own car to escape.

But after traveling only a short distance, the getaway car smashed into several parked cars and then came to a stop.

“That vehicle later came to a rest at a short distance from the residence where this all started,” Miami-Dade Detective Andre Martin said, according to WPLG.

Do you believe the Second Amendment is crucial? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

One man jumped out of the car and fled on foot. The man who was driving, though, was the man who was wounded by the car owner, and he remained in the disabled vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene shortly afterward and the driver of the getaway car was pronounced dead.

Martin, tried to dissuade citizens from responding to criminals in this way.

“We urge any citizen if they find themselves being a victim of a crime not to confront these subjects. It is very dangerous,” Martin said, according to WBFS-TV. “You don’t know how the situation might end, so we urge the community that if you find yourself the victim of a crime, do not confront the subjects.”

A report by WFOR-TV in Miami is below:







Those with information about the whereabouts of the second suspect are being asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

WBFS noted that it was unknown Wednesday whether the man who shot the would-be car thief would face charges.

Unfortunately, car theft like this is soaring all across the country, especially in Democrat-led cities and urban areas.

Motor vehicle theft jumped nearly 11 percent between 2021 and 2022, Newsweek reported in October. And armed carjackings soared 8.1 percent.

But with this rise in crime and the subsequent fecklessness of too many liberal prosecutors, many criminals are finding out that Americans are no longer willing to sit idly by and allow their property to be stolen and their lives to be put in jeopardy without a response.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.