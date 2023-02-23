Neighbors Beat Up Armed Teen When He Allegedly Tries to Carjack Grandma Headed to Chemo

When a teenager allegedly attempted to carjack an elderly lady headed to her cancer treatment, neighbors stepped in to save the day.

According to WJLA-TV, the Washington, D.C., woman, identified only as “Grandma,” was on her way to a chemotherapy appointment on Friday when a 15-year-old boy tried to steal her car.

“He walked up talking about, ‘Give me your keys. I got a gun,'” the woman told WJLA. “I said, ‘Baby, you better shoot me ’cause you not taking my car today.'”

Grandma screamed for help, and the teen ran away. But as he ran, he was stopped by the neighbors, who proceeded to beat up the would-be carjacker.

“They caught him and I said, ‘Oh, you going to jail today,” she told WJLA.

According to the police report, the boy left the scene of the crime in an ambulance. Grandma said he is now being held in jail.

First, we need to applaud the bravery of the neighbors for stepping in to help when this woman was in danger. They were quick to respond to ensure that the suspect faced justice.

Considering that this elderly woman is suffering from cancer, her neighbors came to the aid of one of the most vulnerable members of the community.

But there is another point to consider here. As we are all by now aware, crime seems to be spiraling out of control, especially in cities like Washington, D.C.

Carjackings in particular have been on the rise in D.C., according to WRC-TV. Some attribute this to the COVID pandemic.

While it is certainly possible that COVID contributed to a rise in crime, the fact of the matter is that the lockdowns ended almost two years ago, and crime has only worsened since then.

It is more likely that the increasing crime is caused by the refusal of the liberals who run big cities to enforce the laws.

Over the past few years, progressives running major American cities have adopted soft-on-crime policies in the name of “compassion.” Some of these, like cashless bail, have allowed dangerous criminals back out on the streets, where they go on to commit more crimes.

We have to ask ourselves, to whom are these policies showing compassion? Certainly, they are not showing compassion to ordinary Americans who are at increased risk of becoming victims of crime.

All this does is encourage criminals to commit more crimes, since it seems like they will get away with it under the current system. This is how we end up with stories like this one from D.C.

Not to mention that in a world where police are hampered by leftist policies, ordinary citizens will be forced to take matters into their own hands to keep their communities safe.

The attempted hijacking of an elderly cancer patient is symptomatic of a much larger problem in this country — the problem of liberal politicians refusing to enforce the law in the name of woke ideology.

