In a second stunning development within the hour, the establishment media landscape appears headed for a rapid overhaul.

As the punditry world was still grappling with the shocking news of Tucker Carlson’s unceremonious removal from Fox News, CNN dropped a bombshell of its own.

In a stunning tweet, beleaguered CNN host Don Lemon revealed that his tenure at the equally beleaguered network had come to an ignominious end:

In an image, Lemon wrote: “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned.”

While Lemon may be stunned, the writing had been on the walls ever since he implied that women are no longer in their prime once they hit 50 years of age.

That incident, which Lemon used to disparage Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley, put an intense spotlight on Lemon.

Since that blunder, Lemon has been accused of being abusive to his coworkers and being a potential ratings albatross — while also being on thin ice with his direct superiors.

That’s to say nothing of the reports that Lemon was alienating his friends at work, leaving him with little resembling a support system behind the scenes.

And all of that is before you even factor in Lemon’s messy entanglement with noted hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett.

CNN’s PR Twitter account confirmed Lemon’s departure:

CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023

“CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors,” the tweet read.

As for Lemon, he expressed annoyance with CNN’s management in his original statement.

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon complained. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.

“It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

But while Lemon is nonplussed with CNN’s upper management, he still wished his former colleagues the best of luck.

“With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run,” Lemon wrote. “They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

Lemon’s last role with the network was as a co-host for the struggling “CNN This Morning.”

Before that, he was part of a primetime block of CNN pundits that includes Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett and (formerly) Chris Cuomo.

