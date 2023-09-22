Country superstar Carrie Underwood has been using her tours to do a good bit of good.

Her latest venture, “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” raised $420,316 for The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, according to a press release.

The 43-city arena tour took $1 from every ticket sold and donated it to the foundation.

The release noted this isn’t Underwood’s first time donating a portion of the proceeds, as the 40-year-old singer has been doing it “since early in her career.”

The foundation says it has “been helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.”

“We are overjoyed and profoundly grateful for this kind gesture,” Frank Siller, CEO and chairman of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said in the release.

“Carrie’s substantial donation, supported by her loving fans, will directly influence the lives of many of our nation’s heroes and their families.

“It will offer them not only financial assistance but a beacon of hope and a reminder that their sacrifices are recognized and honored,” Siller continued.

Underwood said while appearing on NBC’s “Today Show” on Sept. 14 that “they help those that help us.”

Stiller added in the release, “This contribution transcends financial aid; it embodies compassion, unity, and patriotism.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to Carrie and her wonderful fanbase. Together, they’ve forged a beacon of light, showcasing the profound impacts of kindness and charity.”







The “Before He Cheats” singer spoke about the military in a November 2014 piece she wrote for Time magazine.

“I’ve been blessed enough to get to perform for and be involved in various events and projects that support the amazing men and women of our military,” she began.

“I’ve done everything from touring with the USO in Iraq and Kuwait, to playing shows at military bases in the U.S., to writing songs for special projects used to benefit our military members and their families.

“I’ve met countless brave souls that sacrifice their time and effort to keep us safe here at home. And I’ve met many spouses and children of those who don’t make it back home.

“Those are the stories that I could never and would never want to forget,” she wrote.

