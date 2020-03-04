SECTIONS
Country Music Stars React to Heartbreaking Devastation in Nashville After Tornado

NashvilleBrett Carlsen / Getty ImagesA mural on heavily damaged The Basement East in the East Nashville neighborhood on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

By Kim Davis
Published March 4, 2020 at 10:58am
Country music stars are heartbroken and resolved to move forward after tornadoes tore through Nashville and central Tennessee in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Residents and cleanup crews are working to assess the disaster, which leveled major buildings and homes in East Nashville neighborhoods.

Dolly Parton, known for her longstanding history of responding with generosity and philanthropy in times of crisis, took to Twitter to offer her condolences.

“We had a lot of damage out in our area, I know a lot of Nashville was just devastated with the storms,” Parton said. “And I just wanted all of you to know that we are all with you and hope that your family is OK.”

Tim McGraw posted a photo of a famed “I Believe In Nashville” mural that was miraculously left standing even though the rest of the popular music venue and bar, The Basement East, was heavily damaged.

“The iconic “I Believe In Nashville” murals started popping up after the big flood ten years ago,” McGraw tweeted.

“It’s stood as a symbol of resilience and togetherness. We are heartbroken for our community after last nights tragic tornado, but know that together we will rise up and rebuild again!”

Carrie Underwood, who was in New York City to promote her new book, told “Today,” that her husband Mike Fisher was at their home in Franklin with their two young boys when the tornado came through the area.

Underwood said her husband had to wake the boys up at 2 a.m. and move everyone downstairs into a safe room to wait out the storm.

“Sending my love to Nashville!” the singer tweeted. “I am praying for all of those affected by the terrible storm.”

Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley and more were among the celebrities to express heartache for their beloved city.

As of Wednesday morning, at least 24 people were confirmed dead, including five children aged 13 and younger, USA Today reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





