Carrie Underwood Enrages Leftists with Apparent Opposition to Mask Mandates for Kids

Singer Carrie Underwood hit a sour note with liberals this week after she gave a social media thumbs-up to a conservative commentator who was thumbs down on mask mandates for children.

Twitter users called attention to the fact that the country star had “liked” an Aug. 12 tweet from The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh in which he spoke out against mask mandates at a Nashville, Tennessee, school board meeting.

It did not take long for the critics to circle like sharks in the water.

Dolly Parton help fund a vaccine to fight off covid Carrie underwood is helping spread anti mask & antivaxx misinformation Class vs trash — 𝙶𝚎𝚖™💎🏳️‍🌈 (@Lady_Star_Gem) August 17, 2021

Carrie Underwood is an anti-masker. She’s canceled in my book. Who else’s? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) August 18, 2021

So Carrie Underwood is an anti-masker? Jesus take the wheel indeed 😷 pic.twitter.com/6x2OQTVCdP — Covid Underwood (@DPB0101) August 17, 2021

@carrieunderwood how selfish 🙁 you either owe an explanation or an apology — Adam 🏳️‍🌈 (@APmbrtn22) August 17, 2021

Walsh posted some tweets mocking the situation and defending Underwood, who had remained mum about the fuss as of Wednesday morning.

Carrie Underwood liked my video and now the mob is coming for her. She should know better than to like something that they don’t like. This is an unforgivable sin. https://t.co/ksPEKrnCnT — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 17, 2021

Like anyone else, I am upset and disturbed that Carrie Underwood liked one of my tweets. She should know better than to indirectly endorse the opinions of an extremist and scoundrel such as myself. Her lack of judgment is appalling. I demand that she renounce me and apologize. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 17, 2021

Others also spoke out for Underwood, who has two children.

Carrie Underwood like one of Matt Walsh’s tweets and the left is coming unglued. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 17, 2021

I’m going to say something that is going to be hard for some of you to hear. Yes Carrie Underwood is absolutely conservative. So are a lot of stars you love. Get over it. — Alex Clark 🌴🌟🇺🇸💖 (@yoalexrapz) August 17, 2021

In Afghanistan, women are getting raped by terrorists. In America, people with blue hair are throwing a tantrum because Carrie Underwood liked a tweet. We’re doomed. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) August 17, 2021

Carrie Underwood liked @MattWalshBlog post feat. his speech to Nashville school board opposing mask mandates for kids. Leftist mob is now swarming her, claiming she’s “anti-vax” tho Walsh never mentioned vaccines. Because that’s easiest way to smear common sense these days. https://t.co/qQcuFFUwGO — Megan Basham (@megbasham) August 17, 2021

Underwood has been on the fringes of political controversy in the past, including when she recorded her song “The Bullet” in 2019, according to USA Today.

“Immediately people said, ‘Oh you have a song about gun control!'” she said.

“It was more about the lives that were changed by something terrible happening. And it does kind of bug me when people take a song, or take something I said and try to pigeonhole or force me to pick a side or something. It’s a discussion — a long discussion.”

The country star said she avoids taking public positions on political issues.

“I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that,” she said.

