Path 27
News
Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 18.
Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 18. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood Enrages Leftists with Apparent Opposition to Mask Mandates for Kids

 By Jack Davis  August 18, 2021 at 6:50am
Path 27

Singer Carrie Underwood hit a sour note with liberals this week after she gave a social media thumbs-up to a conservative commentator who was thumbs down on mask mandates for children.

Twitter users called attention to the fact that the country star had “liked” an Aug. 12 tweet from The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh in which he spoke out against mask mandates at a Nashville, Tennessee, school board meeting.

It did not take long for the critics to circle like sharks in the water.

Trending:
Special Forces Doctor: Biden Must Resign - Afghanistan and COVID Make It Crystal Clear

Walsh posted some tweets mocking the situation and defending Underwood, who had remained mum about the fuss as of Wednesday morning.

Related:
Carrie Underwood Got a Good Laugh From Her Son's 'All About My Mom' Worksheet for School

Others also spoke out for Underwood, who has two children.

Underwood has been on the fringes of political controversy in the past, including when she recorded her song “The Bullet” in 2019, according to USA Today.

Are you upset that Underwood "liked" Walsh's tweet?

“Immediately people said, ‘Oh you have a song about gun control!'” she said.

“It was more about the lives that were changed by something terrible happening. And it does kind of bug me when people take a song, or take something I said and try to pigeonhole or force me to pick a side or something. It’s a discussion — a long discussion.”

The country star said she avoids taking public positions on political issues.

“I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Carrie Underwood Enrages Leftists with Apparent Opposition to Mask Mandates for Kids
Bystander Jumps Into Tank to Rescue Woman Being Attacked by Alligator at 5-Year-Old's Birthday Party
Poll: Biden's Approval Rating Drops to Lowest Level Yet After Afghanistan Debacle
Chinese Military Engages in Aggressive Provocation by Infringing on US-Backed Territory
US Military Veterans Speak Out as Afghanistan Descends Into Chaos: 'It Makes Us Angry'
See more...

Conversation