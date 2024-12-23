Share
A shootout at a cockfight led to the death of a notorious criminal, Mexican authorities reported last week.
Cartel Boss Dead After Cockfight Turns Into Bloody Disaster

 By Ole Braatelien  December 23, 2024 at 9:29am
A Sinaloa Cartel boss was shot and killed by police after he opened fire on attendees at a cockfight in Mexico, according to Excelsior, a Spanish-language news outlet.

Law enforcement officers killed the infamous Jose “El Chabelo” Isabel after he fled the scene, which occurred near Manzanillo, Mexico.

Isabel and a gang of gunmen opened fire Dec. 15 on attendees of the cockfight, which was nestled in a vehicle yard, killing two men.

But as Isabel and his men fled the scene, they encountered an unexpected surprise.

Federal police officers and even members of the Mexican Navy were waiting for them and began to open fire.

Isabel and another henchman were killed in the gunfight that followed.

A third man was shot in the gunfight and received medical attention afterward, but it is unclear whether he was one of Isabel’s associates, an attendee of the cockfight or a law enforcement member.

Supposed audio of the incident made its way around social media.

Related:
Major Bank Hit with Record Fine Over Drug Cartel Money Laundering Scandal

Isabel had already been wanted for homicide, according to NDTV, a world news outlet.

“The Sinaloa Cartel is a powerful and infamous Mexican drug cartel with a significant impact on the global illicit drug trade,” the outlet reported.

“The Sinaloa Cartel has been associated with violence, corruption, and money laundering. They have been known to use intimidation, bribery, and violence to maintain control over their territories and operations.

“The death of a plaza boss like ‘El Chabelo’ may lead to shifts in the local power dynamics within the cartel, potentially resulting in further violence as rivals vie for his position.”

