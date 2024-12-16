Share
(L) U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) speaks on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (R) Suspected shooter Luigi Mangione is led into the Blair County Courthouse for an extradition hearing December 10, 2024 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images ; Jeff Swensen / Getty Images)

'This Is Insane': Democratic Senator Gets Massive Backlash After 'Siding with' CEO Murder Suspect in New Statement

 By Michael Schwarz  December 16, 2024 at 11:55am
Political violence does not achieve its intended effect unless those who sympathize with an alleged murderer’s politics take action themselves.

In a clip posted Sunday to the social media platform X, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut generated backlash from outraged X users when he suggested that Americans should take an alleged murderer’s grievances seriously and even act on those grievances.

On Dec. 4, a masked shooter gunned down 50-year-old UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in New York City.

Five days later, authorities in Altoona, Pennsylvania, arrested the 26-year-old suspect, Luigi Mangione. An Ivy League graduate from a well-to-do Maryland family, Mangione had penned a three-page manifesto referring to health care industry executives as “parasites.”

Murphy, for his part, insisted that he does not “condone violence.”

He did, however, use the alleged murderer’s violence to make the same political point Mangione himself tried to make.

“I know it’s uncomfortable for political leaders to wade into the conversation that’s happening in this country in the aftermath of the murder of the United Health CEO” Murphy wrote in an accompanying tweet. “But we need to listen to what people are feeling. And act.”

X users focused on two very curious aspects of Murphy’s argument.

The first and less severe of the two involves cognitive dissonance.

For instance, the same Democrats who touted Obamacare now characterize the entire health care system as broken.

Moreover, how can one decry America’s health system while urging tens of billions of dollars more for Ukraine? If that does not qualify as cognitive dissonance, then nothing does.

Many X users, however, focused on a second and more egregious aspect of Murphy’s comments.

One X user, for instance, marveled at the sight of a “Democrat Senator siding with a [murderous] domestic terrorist.”

“This is insane. You are an absolutely despicable human being and a disgrace to the people of Connecticut. If you had an ounce of integrity, you’d resign,” another X user wrote.

Those X users characterized Murphy as an “insane” and “despicable” psychopath because the senator, whether he understands it or not, effectively endorsed political violence, not because he agreed with the violence but because he used it to further alleged murderer’s political objectives.

To illustrate, imagine a similar lethal attack on someone deeply involved in the abortion industry.

“If someone pulled a Luigi on the president of Planned Parenthood, would you say we need to listen and act?” one X user wrote.

Indeed, if pro-life activists were to use the hypothetical murder of a Planned Parenthood executive as cause to begin a “national conversation” about abortion and then demand that lawmakers take action, then those activists, in so doing, would have endorsed the political aspect of the hypothetical murderer’s political violence.

Do Murphy and others of his ilk realize that they have done no less than this?

In short, cold-blooded murder only becomes effective political violence when people like Murphy use it as an excuse to advance their own political agenda, in this case by talking about health care rather than the loss of an innocent man’s life.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
