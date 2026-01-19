Share
Deep Dive
Premium
Don Lemon speaks during an Vox Media event at Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University on Nov. 11, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Premium
Don Lemon speaks during an Vox Media event at Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University on Nov. 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for Vox Media)

The Case for Jailing Don Lemon - How the DOJ Arrested, Tried, Convicted, and Punished Three J6 Journalists

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 19, 2026 at 9:30am
Share

Former CNN host Don Lemon went viral this weekend, for reasons he said were entirely protected by the First Amendment. But were they?

Lemon, who is now an independent journalist, traveled to St. Paul, Minnesota, just outside the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement hotbed of Minneapolis. That’s where Renee Good was shot and killed in a violent vehicular confrontation with ICE agents earlier this month and where protests have been raging ever since.

On Sunday, that protest was taken to Cities Church in St. Paul by a group called the Racial Justice Network, albeit with Lemon in tow. Their truck with the church? One of its resident pastors, David Eastwood, was allegedly an acting field office director for ICE in Minnesota, the New York Post reported.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




The Case for Jailing Don Lemon - How the DOJ Arrested, Tried, Convicted, and Punished Three J6 Journalists
Unbelievable: Don Lemon Lectures Pastor on Christianity After Anti-ICE Rioters Storm Church Service
Opinion: Thanks to the Woke Mind Virus Renee Good's Son, 6, Will Grow up Without Parents - Satan Used, Abused, and Abandoned This Woman
81 GOP Lawmakers Just Voted to Fund an Elite Org That Exists to Elect Democrats and Suppress MAGA
Barbarians at the Gate: What Leftist in Minneapolis Said As Rioters Attempted to Storm ICE Facility Proves We Need the Insurrection Act Now
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation