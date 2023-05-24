Casey DeSantis Drops 2 Major Clues About Ron DeSantis' Announcement with Elon Musk

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis appeared to confirm her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, is entering the 2024 presidential race in a pair of tweets on Tuesday.

DeSantis will reportedly throw his hat into the ring on Wednesday evening, announcing his campaign on Twitter Spaces during a conversation with Elon Musk.

That news was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida Republican will reportedly talk with the Twitter CEO and then launch a video afterward. He is said to have plans to meet voters in early primary states immediately after Memorial Day.

While that information was being digested by the media and voters, Mrs. DeSantis posted two tweets that appear to leave little doubt about the direction of her husband’s career.

She shared a Fox News article about the announcement and commented “Big if true…,” with a smiley face.

Later, Casey DeSantis shared a video that showed her husband prepared to go onstage in what looked like a political ad.

She wrote, “America is worth the fight… Every. Single. Time.”

The video, which quickly racked up more than six million views, asked people interested to text the word “LAUNCH” to the number 512345.

America is worth the fight… Every. Single. Time. pic.twitter.com/lWNQ3DIXgp — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) May 23, 2023

When texted, the number sends back a response: “Thank you for subscribing to receive texts from Ron DeSantis for President.”

At some point this week, the governor removed the Florida abbreviation from his Twitter handle.

His personal account “@RonDeSantisFL” is now simply “@RonDeSantis.”

From that account on Tuesday evening, DeSantis retweeted his wife’s video post.

CNN’s Stephen Collinson reported on Wednesday morning that DeSantis will come out strong against former President Donald Trump, who polls show has a massive early lead in the GOP primary.

“Florida’s governor will finally jump into the race by throwing down a gauntlet to ex-President Donald Trump with a launch strategy that frames him as the true anti-establishment rebel in the race who is willing to crush the conventions of traditional presidential politics,” Collinson claimed.

