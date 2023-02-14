Parler Share
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis, right, lent her support to this year's "Night to Shine" festivities. The annual event was launched by Tim Tebow, left, in 2015.
Casey DeSantis Teams with Tim Tebow to 'Share the Love of Christ' on One Special Night

 By Richard Moorhead  February 14, 2023 at 2:22pm
The first lady of Florida just teamed up with a football legend to act upon the Gospel message of love and provide a special experience for young people with special needs.

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis, lent her support to participants in Tim Tebow’s “Night to Shine” event on Friday.

“It was an honor to host 5 beautiful ladies at the Governor’s Mansion as they got ready for @TimTebow’s worldwide Night to Shine 2023,” the first lady tweeted Tuesday.

“We hope you had the best night, you certainly brightened ours!”

“Night to Shine,” first held in 2015, offers an “unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older,” Tebow’s foundation says on its website.

“Night to Shine is hosted by churches all around the globe who desire to share the love of Christ -with their community of people with special needs,” it says.

This year, more than 600 churches in 46 countries hosted tens of thousands of participants, Tebow said on Twitter.

The former University of Florida and NFL quarterback described hosting the event as an “emotional” experience.

“It’s a dream come true to see so many people come together from around the world to experience this one night, and to see each face reflect the love of Christ in their joyful smiles,” he said on social media.

“To the countless individuals who have come alongside us to make it possible, thank you for believing in the mission!”

This year’s “Night to Shine” marked the first time it had occurred in person since the coronavirus epidemic.

Tebow invited more churches to host the event next year.

Participating churches are provided support and resources from the Tim Tebow Foundation.

One day before she hosted the “Night to Shine” promgoers at the Governor’s Mansion, DeSantis presented five Florida Panhandle nonprofits with grants of $10,000 apiece through Hope Florida.

The program, spearheaded by the first lady and administered by the Florida Department for Children and Families, aims “to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity, economic self-sufficiency and hope,” according to its website.

The grants Thursday went to City Church’s Foster Crew Ministry, the Big Bend Homeless Coalition, the Hang Tough Foundation, Camp Anderson and Shine Tallahassee Inc., according to a news release.

Truth and Accuracy

Richard Moorhead
