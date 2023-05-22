Cameras Capture AOC Telling DeSantis to 'Read a Bible' After Gov's Comments on Daniel Penny

After attending the Friday funeral for Jordan Neely, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a message for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I think he should read a Bible,” she said.

Days earlier, DeSantis had praised Daniel Penny, the retired marine now accused of manslaughter in Neely’s accidental death, as a “good Samaritan.”

Ocasio-Cortez took issue with DeSantis’s reference to the Book of Luke, suggesting that the Florida governor should familiarize himself with the Old and New Testaments.

No doubt the somber occasion of a funeral for a man whom she had never met left Ocasio-Cortez feeling reverent. It certainly appeared that way as she hung her head out the rear window of her vehicle and posed for selfies.

In such moments of hypocritical self-promotion, flippant-sounding statements are born.

AOC made an appearance at violent career criminal Jordan Neely’s funeral today. Asked about DeSantis defending Daniel Penny: “He should read a Bible.” pic.twitter.com/WR2hNi0Tf2 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 19, 2023

This is not the first time Ocasio-Cortez has attempted to position herself on the correct side of the Gospel.

In February, the congresswoman bristled at a Christian-sponsored Super Bowl ad promoting the message of love for one’s enemies, claiming that the ad’s purpose was to “make fascism look benign.”

Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2023

The congresswoman who fears that a Super Bowl ad might “make fascism look benign” recently celebrated Fox News’s decision to part ways with host Tucker Carlson.

“Deplatforming works, and it is important,” she said in a video posted to her social media.

AOC on Tucker “Deplatforming works and it is important.” The Democrat Party is the Party of Censorship pic.twitter.com/jIOdwE1Bua — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 25, 2023

If the last one hundred years of world history prove anything, they prove that champions of censorship and other violations of civil rights are themselves the fascists.

Furthermore, leftists who employ fascist tactics are called “communists.”

Can a communist also be a Christian?

In 1962, Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered a sermon on this subject and concluded that such an association was impossible. To communists, “force, violence, murder, and lying are all justifiable means” to their end.

As a leftist who encourages and celebrates fascist tactics, Ocasio-Cortez is the spiritual descendant of totalitarian communists. Her references to the Bible, therefore, must be viewed in the same manner as her appearance at the Neely funeral: pure theater.

