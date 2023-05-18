SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk did not back down when pressed during a Tuesday CNBC interview on expressing his negative views of left-wing financier George Soros.

Musk sat down with CNBC’s David Faber following Tesla’s annual stockholders’ meeting in Austin, Texas. Faber asked how the entrepreneur chooses when to engage on Twitter.

Faber pointed to Musk’s Monday tweet about Soros in which he wrote that the Hungarian native reminds him of the comic book villain Magneto.

Soros reminds me of Magneto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023



Faber wanted to know why Musk posted that view online, noting the Twitter chief later wrote that Soros “hates humanity.”

“I think that’s true. That’s my opinion,” Musk said.

“Why share it widely?” the interviewer asked.

“I mean, this is freedom of speech. I’m allowed to say what I want,” Musk responded.

Faber followed up by arguing, “It puts you in the middle of the partisan divide in the country. It makes you a lightning rod for criticism.”

“People today [are] saying, ‘He’s an anti-Semite,'” the CNBC host added.

Musk denied the accusation, saying, “I’m like a pro-Semite, if anything.”



Liberal commentator Brian Krassenstein replied to Musk’s tweet about Soros, writing, “Fun fact: Magneto’s experiences during the Holocaust as a survivor shaped his perspective as well as his depth and empathy.

“[Soros], also a Holocaust survivor, [gets] attacked nonstop for his good intentions which some Americans think are bad merely because they disagree with [his] political affiliations.”

Fun fact: Magneto’s experiences during the Holocaust as a survivor shaped his perspective as well as his depth and empathy. Soro, also a Holocaust survivor, get’s attacked nonstop for his good intentions which some Americans think are bad merely because they disagree with this… — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 16, 2023



Musk replied, “You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity.”

You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023



Faber went on to ask Musk, “Do your tweets hurt the company?” referring to both Tesla and Twitter.

Musk paused and then said, “You know, I’m reminded of — there’s a scene in ‘The Princess Bride,’ great movie, where he confronts the person who killed his father and he says, ‘Offer me money, offer me power; I don’t care.’”

“So you just don’t care,” Faber responded.

“I’ll say what I want to say, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it,” Musk said.

On Wednesday, Musk doubled down on his original tweet comparing Soros to Magneto, writing, “I’d like [to] apologize for this post,” but then continuing, “It was really unfair to Magneto.”

It was really unfair to Magneto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2023



Fox News reported that district attorneys Soros helped elect by spending $40 million in recent years preside over 20 percent of the American population.

Some of the more prominent ones include liberals George Gascon in Los Angeles, Alvin Bragg in New York and Kim Foxx in Chicago, who have all been criticized for their soft-on-crime policies.

Politico reported that Soros poured $125 million into a Democratic super PAC during the 2022 midterms.

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

