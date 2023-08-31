Share
Commentary
People walk toward an entrance to Disneyland on April 24, in Anaheim, California. Recently, men in dresses were seen greeting young girls wanting to dress up as princesses.
Commentary
People walk toward an entrance to Disneyland on April 24, in Anaheim, California. Recently, men in dresses were seen greeting young girls wanting to dress up as princesses. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Caught on Camera: Men in Drag Spotted Greeting Kids at Disney's Princess Boutiques

 By Warner Todd Huston  August 31, 2023 at 2:39pm
Entertainment giant Disney is still going forward with its policy of pushing the radical transgender and gay agendas on kids, especially at its theme parks, as recent images show male park employees dressed as women greeting small girls at its princess makeover attraction.

The indispensable Libs of TikTok account posted several photos of male Disneyland employees, one rotund and bearded, greeting little girls at its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, where small girls get treated to the fantasy of being a Disney princess with makeup makeovers and elaborate dresses.

Disneyland’s webpage for the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique tells parents that the store inside the park offers a “fairy tale” dream “come true.”

“With the wave of a wand,” the webpage explains, “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique offers magical makeovers for royalty-in-training ages 3 to 12. Watch as your young majesty or knight takes a seat in a lavish salon throne and enjoys pampering perfection, courtesy of their very own Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice.”

“Children get to choose a special hairstyle and then add makeup, nail color and accessories—and even a Disney Princess (or knight) costume,” the page concludes.

The lowest-priced package costs park attendees $99.95, but there are also packages costing $149.95, $199.95, and $229.95 for parents to choose from.

But, along with those expensive packages, kids are also treated to Disney’s extremist LGBT agenda, as the greeters at the door of the Boutique are often men who are now called “Fairy Godmothers’ Apprentices.”

This new title is a change from the previous job description, which was entitled “Fairy Godmothers In Training.” The previous position was originally staffed only by women. The change was made to be more “inclusive,” according to MRCTV.

This is not the first time men dressed as women have been seen serving little girls at the Disneyland boutique shop.

Back in May, another mustachioed “Fairy Godmothers’ Apprentice” was seen confronting little girls at the same boutique.

The video of the employee, who called himself “Nick,” showed the man taking the names of the little girls who were looking to schedule their princess makeover.

Another video showed “Nick” putting makeup on a little girl.

But it is all keeping with Disney’s far-left groomer agenda. After all, Disney had announced in July of last year that it was set to add men in dresses to its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique stall at Disneyland to be “gender neutral,” Streaming The Magic reported at the time.

Also, as part of its move to erase gender, the park stopped saying “ladies and gentlemen” over its PA systems, Newsweek wrote in 2021.

Disney’s radical policies even recently caused a former Anheuser-Busch executive to warn the Mouse House that they are traveling headlong down the same road that got Bud Light toppled as America’s number one beer.

The MRC’s Tim Young is exactly right when he asks why a grown man wants to dress as a woman and put makeup on the faces of little girls in the first place.

If men want to do that in the privacy of their own homes, perhaps that is one thing. But to have a giant corporation forcing its dangerous anti-child, grooming agenda on the public is quite another.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
