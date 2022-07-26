Cause of Death of Hank Williams Jr.'s Wife Revealed, Related to Surgery from Just One Day Before

New details have emerged in the sudden death of Mary Jane Thomas, the wife of country music legend Hank Williams Jr.

Thomas died in Florida in March. The former model was 58.

Medical documents obtained by People and published Monday revealed that complications following plastic surgery led to her death.

After undergoing liposuction and breast implant removal procedures at Baftis Plastic Surgery in Jupiter on March 21, Thomas was moved to a recovery facility, according to the Palm Beach County medical examiner’s report.

The next day, she was “sitting up in bed, speaking normally” when she “suddenly” became unresponsive, the report said.

Thomas was rushed to a local hospital and died in the emergency room.

People said the autopsy report listed the cause of death as “pneumothorax due to perforated parietal pleura during liposuction with autologous fat reinjection procedure.”

Describing the death as “accidental,” the medical examiner indicated that a surgeon had punctured the membrane close to her chest wall after the breast procedure.

A representative of Baftis Plastic Surgery didn’t immediately respond to People’s request for comment.

After his wife’s untimely death, Williams thanked his fans for their prayers and support in a March 29 post on Instagram.

The country star had been married to Thomas since 1990, having met her at a concert.

The couple had two children, Samuel Williams and Katherine Williams-Dunning, the latter of whom died in a car crash in 2020. Thomas was also survived by three grandchildren.

Samuel Williams, a musician himself, provided a statement to People eulogizing his late mother following her unexpected death.

“My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her,” he said.

“She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn’t befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time!”

“Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side,” he said.

Hank Williams Jr. is the son of Hank Williams, widely regarded as one of the greatest country artists of all time. The elder Williams died at the age of 29 in 1953.

