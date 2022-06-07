Share
Country Music Star Jimmie Allen Credits Christian Music with Saving His Life

 June 7, 2022
Many big names in music found their start in local church choirs, using praise and worship as an outlet for their God-given talent before entering the more secular world of music.

Jimmie Allen is one of those artists, getting his start in a Delaware church where he discovered his passion for music, according to Our Stage.

He was so enamored with music that he taught himself how to play the piano, the guitar and the drums and spent much of his high school participating in musical theater.

While he’s a long way from where he started, he has his roots to thank for the success he’s seen in recent years, which includes winning the 2021 Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year and the 2021’s Academy of Country Music Award for New Male Artist of the Year.

Allen has been nominated for a Grammy, sang at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and will be visiting 43 cities with Carrie Underwood this fall as part of her “Denim and Rhinestones” tour.

Despite how high-profile he’s become, especially in the country music scene, Allen forever holds a special place in his heart for the Christian music that got him started in his musical career.

“I love Christian music,” Allen said, according to Chrisitan Headlines.

“I grew up Christian — and still am.

“But I’ve always wanted to do country music. But I’m a huge Christian music fan, and I’ve always wanted to do songs with Christian artists. I’ve actually been to the K-Love Awards before as a fan.”



As many do during their Christian walks, Allen experienced a valley recently, and Christian music helped lead him out of the shadows once again by pointing him to the truth.

“About a year ago, I was in a rough place,” Allen recalled. “And Maverick City Music’s music saved my life — literally,” referencing the Christian group.

“And I got to meet Chandler [Moore] from Maverick City Music, and I told him that. … Every genre is important, but for, personally, there’s something special about Christian music that grounds me and takes me back to my roots, and kind of re-focuses me on where I need to be and what I need to do.”

He credits his faith with helping him stay the course musically, too, as he worked for over a decade to get his first real break. In that time, he learned a lot about patience and waiting on God’s timing.



“It took me 10 and a half years to get a record deal in Nashville,” he continued. “And without patience, it wouldn’t have happened.

“Because a lot of times, we want to step in there and help Him, and the only thing we’re doing is getting in His way.”

