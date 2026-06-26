US Military Arrives in Venezuela to Coordinate Earthquake Relief Efforts

America has boots on the ground in Venezuela as it moves forward with relief efforts after two major earthquakes caused vast damage Wednesday.

The quakes killed at least 589 people and injured more than 3,000, according to CNN.

“U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Kevin J. Jarrard arrived in Caracas, Venezuela, today, to oversee Department of War support to Venezuela earthquake relief efforts,” U.S. Southern Command posted on X.

“Maj. Gen. Jarrard is serving as the senior U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) official on the ground and is working closely with partners to plan, coordinate, and direct the U.S. military’s unparalleled logistical and operational capabilities to support the rapid, life-saving movement of response personnel, equipment, and humanitarian assistance into affected areas,” the post added.

When called, the @DeptofWar moves.

A C-17 Globemaster III was loaded overnight at Dover AFB with Urban Search and Rescue personnel and equipment for transport to Venezuela in support of @StateDept-led humanitarian response efforts. America’s military is delivering the people and… pic.twitter.com/zMguJ7Ra4q — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) June 26, 2026

“SOUTHCOM is supporting Department of State-led U.S. government relief operations in Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes that struck the nation June 24, 2026. The interim Government of Venezuela formally requested U.S. support following the earthquakes,” the post said.

“Assigned U.S. military forces will utilize fixed and rotor wing aircraft to provide specialized mobility services and assist U.S. Government personnel, search and rescue teams, and partners assessing damage and delivering critical life-saving assistance.”

USA-01 Heavy USAR team members are in the air enroute to #Venezuela as a part of the @StateDept @USForeignAssist response to the earthquakes on June 24th. @ffxfirerescue pic.twitter.com/0MggBZPXyB — VA-TF1 / USA-01 – Urban Search and Rescue (@VATF1) June 26, 2026



Nelson Ospedales of Caracas said emergency systems have been overwhelmed, according to NBC News.

“Material possessions can be recovered, but at this moment, the competent authorities — such as firefighters and civil defense — have been completely overwhelmed. They need more personnel,” he said.

“Hospitals have become severely congested,” he said.

Jorge Rodríguez, president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, said late Thursday that authorities know of about 200 people who are still alive but trapped by fallen buildings.

He estimated about 250 structures were destroyed or damaged.

José Rolón was celebrating his birthday at a pool located in his brother’s apartment building when the ground shook.

Aerial footage shows widespread devastation in La Guaira, Venezuela, following the powerful earthquakes. pic.twitter.com/GH3UoUVmj1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 26, 2026

“I felt the floor start to shake violently. The water in the pool began to churn wildly, like a heavy swell,” Rolón said, noting that the building next to the one he was in collapsed as he watched.

“It was a moment of shock,” Rolón said.

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