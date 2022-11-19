Elon Musk navigating Twitter into uncharted waters is a bit too much for one major news network to handle.

CBS has said it dares not use the social media platform any more, leaving many Twitter users chirping.

“In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform,” Jonathan Vigliotti, CBS News national correspondent, said during a Friday night report.

This came as CBS affiliate KPIX-TV issued a tweet saying it was going silent on Twitter “out of an abundance of caution” without explaining what that meant.

In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News Bay Area is pausing its activity on the social media site as we continue to monitor the platform. — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) November 19, 2022

CBS received mockery on Twitter for the tweet and the announcement.

It’s pretty funny how lefties are deliriously cheering for the destruction of Twitter. CBS News just left Twitter. Myself, I think Twitter just became my go to source for unfiltered, unsanitized news…sans snowflakes. — terry l. (@dubsndoo) November 19, 2022

Twitter does not belong to CBS news and they are going to learn this in a very hard way — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 19, 2022

I genuinely doubt anyone noticed or cared. Who honestly checks their Twitter to read CBS News? https://t.co/Dq15EHXSTp — Ben Kew 🐶 (@ben_kew) November 19, 2022

On Wednesday, Musk told Twitter workers who were not part of the mass layoffs, estimated to have reduced the company’s workforce of about 7,000 people to a little over 3,000 people, that they “will need to be extremely hardcore,” as Twitter goes forward.

“This will mean working long hours at high intensity,” he told employees. “Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

Musk then gave workers until 5 p.m. Thursday to commit to what he has called “Twitter 2.0” or he would consider them to have resigned, according to The Verge.

Estimates of those who quit number in the hundreds. The Verge outlined the impact of the resignations.

“Multiple ‘critical’ teams inside Twitter have now either completely or near-completely resigned, said other employees who requested anonymity to speak without Musk’s permission. That includes Twitter’s traffic and front end teams that route engineering requests to the correct backend services. The team that maintains Twitter’s core system libraries that every engineer at the company uses is also gone,” the Verge wrote, adding, “Several members of Twitter’s ‘Command Center’ team, a group of engineers that is on call 24/7 and acts as the clearing house for problems internally, also tweeted about their departures.”

On Friday, Musk called for what amounted to be a summit meeting of engineers at Twitter’s headquarters, according to The New York Times. He posted photos on Twitter after the review of coding that he had requested.

Just leaving Twitter HQ code review pic.twitter.com/pYcXRTJm14 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

The Times estimated about 1,200 workers quit over Musk’s ultimatum on Thursday.

One expert said Twitter cannot exist for long without enough workers.

“The larger and more prominent a platform is, the more care and feeding is needed to keep it running and maintain the expectations of the users,” Richard Forno, the assistant director of the Center for Cybersecurity at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, said.

“It’s a huge challenge.”

