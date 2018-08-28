SECTIONS
Culture Education
Print

Chairman Leaves After School Board Votes To Open Each Meeting with the Pledge

By Jack Davis
at 9:10am
Print

A Democratic school board chairman in Connecticut has walked away from the board rather than begin each meeting by saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

New Hartford School Board Chairman Josh Adams resigned last week after the board voted to begin each meeting with the Pledge, Patch reported.

Adams was the only board member opposing the Pledge, the Waterbury Republican-American reported.

Board member Tom Buzzi, a Republican, had promoted the new policy because he felt that the board had become divided over issues related to closing a school, and he wanted to do something to create a sense of unity as each meeting began.

Buzzi said he wanted everyone to be “on the same page” and never expected the proposal would be controversial.

TRENDING: MSNBC Panelist Tells Blatant Lie About Evidence Against Trump

After Buzzi made his proposal, Adams tried to shut it down by saying that as board chairman, he was the only one to determine the agenda. The rest of the board did not see things that way, and went ahead with its vote, prompting Adams to quit.

Adams later said he does not pledge allegiance to anything and supports the “principles on which the country was founded.”

He said he should not be forced to publicly voice support for the ideals of the pledge, The Associated Press reported.

Adams later said that he had not planned to resign but felt it was appropriate after the board took the vote.

The Pledge of Allegiance has been a hot-button issue in other places as well.

Last month, an Atlanta charter school sought to move the pledge from its morning schoolwide assembly into a classroom-only part of the day, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Should schoolchildren say the Pledge of Allegiance every day?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Over the past couple of years it has become increasingly obvious that more and more of our community were choosing to not stand and/or recite the pledge. There are many emotions around this and we want everyone in our school family to start their day in a positive manner. After all, that is the whole purpose of our morning meeting,” principal Lara Zelski said.

RELATED: Horror: 71 Overdoses Rock City’s Park in 1 Day, Cops’ Narcan Ineffective

Zelski said the school wanted a schoolwide pledge that reflected its demographics.

The concept ran into headwinds and was abandoned almost immediately.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, for example, said, “I’m sure our House Education Committee will examine whether taxpayer funds should be used to instill such a divisive ideology in our students.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Terry Ray

Jeff Sessionsmark reinstein/ Shutterstock

Opinion: Is Jeff Sessions a Player in the Mueller Coup?

Savannah Pointer

Cristhian Rivera, Iris Monarrez and their babyscreen shot / Facebook

Illegal Alien Who Allegedly Killed Mollie Tibbets Has ‘Anchor Baby’ with Her Ex-Classmate – Report

Jack Davis

Former New York CIty Mayor Rudy Giuliani warms up the crowd of 1600 supporters at a Donald Trump campaign rally.mark reinstein / Shutterstock

Giuliani Issues Challenge to Mueller – ‘Then We Will Have to Admit You Were Fair’

Kevin Daley

West Virginia Supreme Court 2016West Virginia Judiciary

Scandal Brings Down Entire West Virginia Supreme Court, Interim Judges Named

Peter Hasson

Dana LoeschJim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Twitter Reverses Ruling, Concedes It’s Against the Rules To Wish Dana Loesch’s Children Were Murdered

Jack Davis

Senator Arpaio? Arizona Governor to Choose Replacement for McCain

The Western Journal

Screenshot/Brittany Donovan/Twitter

Breaking: Florida Mass Shooting, Multiple Dead & Wounded [Developing]

Jack Davis

New York Gov. Andrew CuomoCNN

ACLU Steps In After Cuomo’s Anti-NRA ‘Blacklisting Campaign’ Goes Too Far

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.