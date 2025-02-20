Chaos Erupts on Floor of Mississippi Senate After Lieutenant Governor Suddenly Collapses

Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann collapsed while presiding over the Mississippi Senate on Wednesday morning.

The legislative body was preparing to consider its final appropriations measure of the day when Hosemann, 77, “slumped over his podium,” according to Mississippi Today.

Footage of the incident then showed Hosemann falling to the left, appearing to hit his head on a desk as he collapsed to the floor.

WARNING: The following video may be disturbing to some readers.

WATCH: Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann collapses on Senate floor; his condition is not immediately known pic.twitter.com/ojVKvlcQA5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 19, 2025



The legislature swiftly removed the footage that showed the accident from their page, according to Mississippi Today.

Various medical staff rushed to Hosemann, who seemed to be conscious and sitting upright soon after the fall.

He was witnessed walking out of the Mississippi Capitol shortly after the incident.

Hosemann entered a government vehicle, but not one of the two ambulances outside, per Mississippi Today.

Hosemann explained on Wednesday afternoon that he was “dehydrated” at the podium but is “feeling fine now,” according to WLBT in Jackson.

“I am grateful for Mississippi’s phenomenal medical professionals and am ready to go back to work tomorrow,” he commented.

“Lesson learned: Stay hydrated.”

A spokeswoman for Hosemann, who has served as lieutenant governor since 2020, said in a statement issued shortly before noon on Wednesday that the official is “doing well and in good spirits,” Mississippi Today reported.

“He appreciates all of the medical staff and is eager to return to work,” the spokeswoman added.

Mississippi Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Dean Kirby presided over the chamber for the remainder of the session, which concluded in the early afternoon.

“Everything’s fine,” Kirby said on Wednesday after the meeting concluded. “I think he wanted to come back this afternoon, but I’ll bet he’s back in the morning.”

Mississippi Senate Finance Chairman Josh Harkins wished Hosemann well on social media.

“I appreciate all of the calls and text messages concerning Lt Governor Hosemann,” Harkins said.

“As he walked out of the Capitol a little while ago, he looked at us and said, ‘Hey, that last bill was awful!’ He is doing well, and if I know him, he will be trying to come back to the Capitol today.”

