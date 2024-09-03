Share
Mississippi Highway Patrol Update Reveals Victims' Connection in Horrific Bus Crash That Killed 7, Injured 37 More

 By Jared Harris  September 3, 2024 at 4:06pm
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has provided the public with an update in the investigation of a deadly bus crash.

Seven people were killed on Saturday when a commercial passenger bus crashed on Interstate 20. At least 37 passengers were left injured.

The bus is believed to have overturned after a tire failure. Now, officials have revealed what linked all those on the passenger vehicle.

According to the Clarion Ledger, authorities have identified all the victims as foreign nationals.

The MHP identified the deceased as Miguel Arriaga, 61; Victor A. Garcia, 32; Moises A. Garcia, 31; Kain Gutierrez, 8; Perla Gutierrez, 16; Elia Guzman, 63; and Angelica Palomino, 16, all from Mexico.

Six of the victims died at the scene, while 8-year-old Kain Gutierrez was pronounced dead after being transported to Vicksburg’s Merit Health hospital.

Video taken at the crash site showed the bus shattered and bent after being thrashed in the crash.

The bus was on its way to Dallas, Texas, from Atlanta, Georgia, when the accident occurred.

Shortly after the deadly crash, the National Transportation Safety Board announced its investigators will be working the scene for at least a week to gather details and information.

Details gathered may include information such as road condition, weather at the time of the wreck and the maintenance record of the bus.

The bus has been identified as a 2018 Volvo commercial model.

Regiomontanos Autobuses, the service that ran the ill-fated I-20 router, advertises international travel, tourist trips and visa worker transportation on its website.

The company, which has sales offices in both the U.S. and in Mexico, claims to perform daily maintenance on each unit in its fleet.

The NTSB plans to release a preliminary report within 30 days.

A final report could be ready in 12 months, but it may take even longer before it is released.

