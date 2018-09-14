Chelsea Clinton Claims It Would Be ‘Unchristian’ To Overturn Roe v Wade

Chelsea Clinton said that overturning Roe v. Wade would be “unchristian” and that doing so is totally unthinkable in a SiriusXM interview Thursday.

“We can’t go back to that (pre-Roe v. Wade). That’s unconscionable to me,” Clinton said.

“As a deeply religious person, it’s also unchristian to me,” she continued.

Clinton added that she’s recently been compared to slave-owners and Nazis, and that she expects her comments will be met with hate by many.

Clinton then compared her efforts to secure abortion access for women to justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I’ve had the temerity to, as the Supreme Court did in 1992 in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, to point out that our ability to participate fully in our society, including economically, hinges on our ability to be able to make choices for our bodies,” Clinton said.

In Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the court affirmed that women have a right to abort before the fetus can live outside of the womb, but rejected Roe v. Wade’s trimester framework. The ruling determined that states can implement their own restrictions on abortion based on flexible medical definitions of viability.

“Optimism is a moral choice,” Clinton also said in explanation of how she stays positive during a time of uncertainty concerning the prospective status of Roe v. Wade.

Clinton also claimed at a pro-choice event in August that legalizing abortion wasn’t disconnected from the fact that the U.S. economy improved by trillions of dollars since Roe v. Wade.

“It is not a disconnected fact … that American women entering the labor force from 1973 to 2009 added three and a half trillion dollars to our economy … that is not disconnected from the fact that Roe became the law of the land in January of 1973.”

Her comments were met with fire by a myriad of conservatives and evangelical Christians.

.@ChelseaClinton, daughter of former President @BillClinton & @HillaryClinton, claims that legalizing abortion added trillions of dollars to the economy. What a lie. Hitler probably also claimed that killing the Jews would be good for their economy. 1/3 https://t.co/q381oYx7nP — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 15, 2018

Clinton also congratulated Planned Parenthood’s new president, Leana Wen, in a Wednesday tweet.

We’re facing the biggest fight for reproductive health care in my lifetime. Thrilled @PPFA has selected @DrLeanaWen, a physician and powerful defender of health care access, quality and equity, to help lead us in this fight. #IStandWithPP https://t.co/mbOUHyv1Zz — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 12, 2018

