The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Offbeat
Print

Chelsea Clinton Wishes the Church of Satan a Happy New Year on Twitter

By Dave Brooks
January 3, 2018 at 4:37pm

Print

Chelsea Clinton gave a warm holiday greeting to an unusual group when she wished The Church of Satan a “Happy New Year” in a tweet Tuesday.

Clinton found herself in a Twitter conversation with The Church of Satan, model Chrissy Teigen, the restaurant Hooters and various assorted accounts after she tweeted encouragement to Teigen.

The popular model and best-selling cookbook author had tweeted her frustration Saturday over a verified Twitter account that used pictures of Teigen’s daughter in costumes to make wild accusations of pedophilia.

TRENDING: Lindsey Graham Gives an Update on John McCain’s Future

Clinton responded that she was sending Teigen and her daughter “a huge hug,” and Teigen sent her love back to Clinton and her family.

The exchange took a journey into the weird when an account called @roguehooters responded to the conversation the following day with tweets that resulted in Twitter suspending the account.

A separate user tagged Hooters’ twitter account in a reply to bring @roguehooters’ tweets and handle to the restaurant’s attention.

Hooters responded Tuesday that the rogue account was not affiliated with the company.

The tweet drew Teigen’s attention back to the conversation that had begun three days earlier in 2017.

RELATED: Can’t Make This Stuff Up: A Woman Tricked CNN on the Air During New Year’s Eve Celebration

Clinton replied that users tagged her and The Church of Satan’s twitter account in multiple threads in 2017.

Clinton tagged The Church of Satan in her tweet, and the group responded.

That is when Clinton wished the most well-known Satanic organization in the U.S. a “Happy New Year.”

The Church of Satan for its part responded in kind.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Chelsea Clinton, Satanism, tweet

By: Dave Brooks on January 3, 2018 at 4:37pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris White

gas station

Oregon Strikes Down Law Banning Self-Service Gas Stations… Residents Freak Out

Erin Coates

Steve Harvey and Times Square

Fox New Year’s Eve Host Steve Harvey Sent Internet into a Frenzy with His Times Square Attire

Dave Brooks

Chelsea Trump and Church of Satan symbol

Chelsea Clinton Wishes the Church of Satan a Happy New Year on Twitter

Jason Hopkins

Robert Mueller and Donald Trump

While Mueller Pursues Russia Investigation, Trump Has a Question of His Own

Jonathan Pincus

Todd Palin is Seen For the First Time Since Being Attacked By His Son Track

Jason Hopkins

President Donald Trump and map of Pakistan

Trump Issues First Tweet of 2018: ‘Nothing but Lies and Deceit’

Erin Coates

Franklin Graham Responds to CNN Reporter Lighting Marijuana Bong Live On Air

Erin Coates

Can’t Make This Stuff Up: A Woman Tricked CNN on the Air During New Year’s Eve Celebration

Recently Posted