Chelsea Handler Demands Kellyanne, Sarah Sanders Be Thrown in Cages

By Jack Davis
July 10, 2018 at 10:41am
In yet another incitement to violence from the left aimed at Trump administration officials, comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted recently that three top administration officials should be caged.

“Sarah Huckabee was kicked out of a restaurant, Kellyanne Conway was yelled at in a grocery store, and Stephen Miller was cussed out by a bartender … Sounds like you guys are the ones who’d benefit from being held in cages,” she tweeted.

The three officials had all experienced highly publicized run-ins with citizens who were critical of the Trump administration, The Daily Caller reported.

Calls for violence against individuals have been frequent in the past few weeks.

“WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT A–HOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY,” actor Peter Fonda wrote last month, as reported by The Daily Caller.

Fonda also said that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who was harassed by protesters last month, “should be put in a cage and poked at by passersby.” Fonda also said Nielsen “should be pilloried in Lafayette Square naked and whipped by passersby while being filmed for posterity.”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, suggested that any time a Trump administration official is out in public, he or she is fair game to be harassed.

However, some see that the increasingly shrill and violent language is helping President Donald Trump.

Has the left gone too far?

“The left’s nonstop, over-the-top attacks on Trump are not peeling those voters away from him; they are pushing them further into the president’s camp,” former presidential speechwriter Marc A. Thiessen wrote in a column in the Hartford Courant.

“In recent weeks, Trump derangement syndrome on the left has reached critical mass,” wrote Thiessen, who worked in the White House of former President George W. Bush.

Thiessen noted that Trump won his election by appealing to working-class voters, not political extremists, and that the future of the Democratic Party is in reconnecting with those voters.

“Spasms of anti-Trump outrage are not going to win them back. If anything, they are confirming these voters’ conclusions that Democrats still don’t get it — and don’t get them. The left’s miasma of contempt may feel cathartic, but it is the best thing that ever happened to Trump. Indeed, it may very well get him re-elected,” he wrote.

The trend was also noted in an editorial published by Investor’s Business Daily.

“Every day brings new examples of the supposedly open-minded, inclusive, tolerant, peace-loving left threatening or attacking Trump administration officials or Trump supporters. Hatred and intolerance has been standard operating procedure on the extreme left. But thanks to enablers among Democrats and the press, it’s quickly becoming dangerously ‘mainstream,'” the editorial said.

“Instead, Democrats and their handmaidens in the press are busy normalizing violent, abusive, intolerant behavior … when not encouraging more of it.”

